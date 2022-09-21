Система Orphus

Golovkin announces his future career plans

18.09.2022, 11:25 2071
World’s middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin states he does not plan to finish his career after today’s defeat from Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in their trilogy fight, Kazinform reports.
 
Today, both Canelo and GGG put an end to their rivalry. Canelo defended his world’s undisputed super middleweight champion’s title, while Gennady still remains WBA, IBF and IBO champion in a lower division.
 

Absolutely, I have great plans. I have a lot of opponents in sight. My congratulations to Canelo and to all boxing fans! Remember, guys, I have three middleweight belts! I’ll be back! I am still the champion!" he said in the post-fight interview. 

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

For your fans you will remain people’s champion – Tokayev phones GGG

18.09.2022, 12:16 1936
For your fans you will remain people’s champion – Tokayev phones GGG
Images | t.me/Борт№1
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has phoned Gennady Golovkin to support him after the trilogy fight vs Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Akorda press service informs.
 
During the phone talk, the Head of State emphasized that Golovkin had hugely contributed to the popularization of Kazakhstan at the global arena.
 

For your fans, you have been and will be the people’s champion and the world’s best fighter. We are proud of you!" Tokayev said. 

 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Canelo defeats Golovkin for 2nd time

18.09.2022, 11:14 2236
Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin lost to Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in the long-awaited trilogy fight in Las Vegas, Kazinform reports.
 
The bout lasted for 12 rounds. The Mexican fighter won by judges’ decision. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Golovkin makes final statement ahead of his trilogy fight vs Canelo

16.09.2022, 09:35 5841
Golovkin makes final statement ahead of his trilogy fight vs Canelo
Images | instagram.com/gggboxing
Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1,37KO) made a final statement ahead of his trilogy fight vs Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (57-2-2, 39KO), Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
 

I am happy to be here. Last time was four years ago, it was a long time. I think this is the biggest day for boxing right now, and the biggest gift for the fans. I feel confident, I feel strong, I feel ready. I am confident, I will win. I believe in myself, in my team and in people surrounding me. This is my true life. We are both professional athletes. His strategy is more aggressive and mine is based on experience," Golovkin said.

 
Two TV channels – Qazaqstan and Qazsport – will broadcast live the bout. In Kazakhstan, the boxing evening will be aired on September 18 at 05:00 am (Nur-Sultan time). The main bout will begin after 08:00 am. The venue of the event is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan, USA to face each other for first time in Davis Cup Finals

15.09.2022, 13:50 6661
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstan is to have today its second match in the Davis Cup Finals group stage, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
 
Today, Kazakhstan and the USA are to take on each other for the first time in Group D of the Davis Cup Finals in Glasgow.
 
The top two teams in each group will progress to the knockout stages to be held in Malaga from November 21-27.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Qazaqstan, Qazsport TV channels to air Golovkin-Canelo trilogy fight

15.09.2022, 10:33 6706
Two TV channels – Qazaqstan and Qazsport – will broadcast live the third bout between Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin and Mexican fighter Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez .
 
In Kazakhstan, the boxing evening will be aired on September 18 at 05:00 am (Nur-Sultan time). The main bout will begin after 08:00 am.
 
The venue of the event is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Prestigious table tennis tournament kicks off in Almaty

13.09.2022, 11:50 8036
Prestigious table tennis tournament kicks off in Almaty
Images | olympic.kz
The WTT Contender kicked off today, September 13, in the city of Almaty, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports. It brings together 140 athletes from 28 states of the world.
 
Kazakhstan for the first time ever hosts the WTT Contender with prize money of USD 75,000. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Golovkin arrives in Las Vegas for trilogy fight

12.09.2022, 11:26 8551
Golovkin arrives in Las Vegas for trilogy fight
Images | instagram.com/gggboxing
WBA Super, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has arrived in Las Vegas with his team to hold his third bout vs Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez scheduled for September 17, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
 

Landed in Vegas, ready for the Fight Week #caneloGGG3 #triloGGGy," he posted on his Instagram account.

 
In Kazakhstan, the fight will be broadcast live on September 18.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President congratulates Asian Tennis Table Champs bronze medalist

06.09.2022, 12:23 12201
Kazakh President congratulates Asian Tennis Table Champs bronze medalist
Images | ortcom.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated over the phone 15-year-old Alan Kurmangaliyev, who has bagged a bronze medal at the 26th Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships, held in Vientiane, Laos, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reads.
 
The President highlighted the historic significance of his sporting achievement and wished him more brightest victories in the future.
 
Alan Kurmangaliyev is the first ever Kazakhstanis to win the medal at the Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read