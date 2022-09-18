Система Orphus

Golovkin makes final statement ahead of his trilogy fight vs Canelo

16.09.2022, 09:35 1736
Golovkin makes final statement ahead of his trilogy fight vs Canelo
Images | instagram.com/gggboxing
Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1,37KO) made a final statement ahead of his trilogy fight vs Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (57-2-2, 39KO), Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
 

I am happy to be here. Last time was four years ago, it was a long time. I think this is the biggest day for boxing right now, and the biggest gift for the fans. I feel confident, I feel strong, I feel ready. I am confident, I will win. I believe in myself, in my team and in people surrounding me. This is my true life. We are both professional athletes. His strategy is more aggressive and mine is based on experience," Golovkin said.

 
Two TV channels – Qazaqstan and Qazsport – will broadcast live the bout. In Kazakhstan, the boxing evening will be aired on September 18 at 05:00 am (Nur-Sultan time). The main bout will begin after 08:00 am. The venue of the event is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakhstan, USA to face each other for first time in Davis Cup Finals

15.09.2022, 13:50 2526
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstan is to have today its second match in the Davis Cup Finals group stage, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
 
Today, Kazakhstan and the USA are to take on each other for the first time in Group D of the Davis Cup Finals in Glasgow.
 
The top two teams in each group will progress to the knockout stages to be held in Malaga from November 21-27.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Qazaqstan, Qazsport TV channels to air Golovkin-Canelo trilogy fight

15.09.2022, 10:33 2571
Two TV channels – Qazaqstan and Qazsport – will broadcast live the third bout between Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin and Mexican fighter Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez .
 
In Kazakhstan, the boxing evening will be aired on September 18 at 05:00 am (Nur-Sultan time). The main bout will begin after 08:00 am.
 
The venue of the event is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Prestigious table tennis tournament kicks off in Almaty

13.09.2022, 11:50 3901
Prestigious table tennis tournament kicks off in Almaty
Images | olympic.kz
The WTT Contender kicked off today, September 13, in the city of Almaty, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports. It brings together 140 athletes from 28 states of the world.
 
Kazakhstan for the first time ever hosts the WTT Contender with prize money of USD 75,000. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Golovkin arrives in Las Vegas for trilogy fight

12.09.2022, 11:26 4416
Golovkin arrives in Las Vegas for trilogy fight
Images | instagram.com/gggboxing
WBA Super, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has arrived in Las Vegas with his team to hold his third bout vs Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez scheduled for September 17, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
 

Landed in Vegas, ready for the Fight Week #caneloGGG3 #triloGGGy," he posted on his Instagram account.

 
In Kazakhstan, the fight will be broadcast live on September 18.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President congratulates Asian Tennis Table Champs bronze medalist

06.09.2022, 12:23 8201
Kazakh President congratulates Asian Tennis Table Champs bronze medalist
Images | ortcom.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated over the phone 15-year-old Alan Kurmangaliyev, who has bagged a bronze medal at the 26th Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships, held in Vientiane, Laos, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reads.
 
The President highlighted the historic significance of his sporting achievement and wished him more brightest victories in the future.
 
Alan Kurmangaliyev is the first ever Kazakhstanis to win the medal at the Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan bags gold at 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Champs

02.09.2022, 17:32 12806
Kazakhstan bags gold at 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Champs
Images | sports.kz
Kazakhstani Maria Brovkova won 1000 m gold at the 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Championships in Hungary, Olympic.kz reads.
 
She clocked 4:35.69 in the C1 women’s 1000 m heat I followed by Panna Gyore of Hungary finishing with a time of 4:37.76 and Beatrice Fernandez from Portugal clocking 4:38.66. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani Bublik eases into Round 2 at U.S. Open

30.08.2022, 12:41 16996
Kazakhstani Bublik eases into Round 2 at U.S. Open
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani Aleksandr Bublik strolled into Round 2 at the now-running U.S. Open beating Hugo Gaston of France with a score of 6:4, 6:4, 6:4, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.
 
The encounter lasted for 1 hour and 46 minutes.
 
Next Bublik will play vs Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta who defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria in the first-round match.
 
The U.S. Open runs between August 29 and September 11. The prize fund stands at USD 60 mln. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Elena Rybakina practices against US Open champion Emma Raducanu

29.08.2022, 15:01 18216
Elena Rybakina practices against US Open champion Emma Raducanu
Images | sports.kz
Kazakhstan’s Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina keeps training ahead of US Open 2022, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
 
At the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Kazakhstan’s No1 held a practice against the current champion of the US Open Emma Raducanu from Great Britain.
 
In the first round of the US Open, Rybakina (25th in WTA) will face French Clara Burel (132nd). The match is scheduled for August 30. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read