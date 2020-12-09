IOC adds Break Dance to its official program of 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel

The sport of break dancing as well as three other new sports competition were included in the official program of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in its statement on Tuesday.

The sport of break dance debuted at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games (YOG), which were hosted by Buenos Aires last October. Russia’s Sergei Chernyshev was the first to become the champion of this new Olympic competition.

Breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing have been provisionally included on the sports program of the Olympic Games Paris 2024," the statement from the IOC reads. "The decision was taken today by the 134th session of the International Olympic Committee."

The statement from the world’s Olympics governing body also quoted its president Thomas Bach as saying: "The four sports that Paris has proposed are all totally in line with Olympic Agenda 2020 because they contribute to making the program more gender balanced and more urban, and offer the opportunity to connect with the younger generation."

The proposed sports are in line with these principles and enhance Paris 2024’s overall dynamic Games concept, which focuses on inclusivity, inspiring a new audience and hosting socially responsible Games," IOC President Bach added.

The break dance competition offers two sets of the medals and will include 16 male and 16 female competitors.

The proposal for the four sports builds on the evolution of the program from Tokyo 2020 and includes 248 athletes, which will fit within the 10,500-athlete quota, with equal numbers of women and men," according to the statement from the IOC.

In-keeping with its commitment to host sustainable Games, Paris 2024 will use 95% existing or temporary venues to stage the competitions" the statement from the IOC added.

In March, the IOC announced its approval for the introduction of break dance, mountain climbing, skate boarding and surfing competitions on the list of the Olympic competitions in Japan in 2020.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo’s Japan between July 24 and August 9 and will see a total of 339 sets of medals to be contested in 33 sports (50 disciplines). The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be held in the French capital of France between July 24 and August 11.





















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.