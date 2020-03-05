Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dhabi

The sixth Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship, which attracts local and regional athletes from the children’s and youth categories, began today.

The mats were filled with fun and excitement on the first day of the three-day tournament, which is being held in the Mubadala Arena at Zayed Sports City, WAM reports.

On the first day of the tournament, children aged 4 and 9 demonstrated their skills with enthusiasm and passion and encouraged the crowd who filled the stands. Children have proven that they can deliver an amazing performance, which gives everyone assurance and optimism that the UAE has a bright future in the sport. The children showcased their spirit of determination and persistence and demonstrated their skills, which confirm the popularity of Jiu-Jitsu.

The championship is one of the major tournaments organised by the UAE Jiu-jitsu Federation in its sporting calendar for 2019-2020, which will conclude in April with the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The second day will see girls compete in the white, grey, yellow, orange, green and blue belt categories, while the third day will see males compete in the same categories.

The competitions were attended by Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, and First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohammed Hussein Al Marzouqi, Director of Marketing and Communication Department; Tariq Omar Al Bahri, Director of Support Services Department; and Mubarak Saleh Al Manhali, Director of Technical Department in the Federation.

Al Hashemi said he was keen to attend the competitions for children aged four to nine years because they are the future of this important sport that contributes to building human beings. Al-Hashemi expressed confidence that such championships build heroes, enable them to gain confidence, and ensure their personality is characterised by discipline and self-confidence.

