Kazakh boxers advanced into ј final of Bocskai Istvan Memorial Intl Boxing Tournament

The second day of the Bocskai Istvan Memorial International Boxing Tournament came to an end in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, Prosports.kz informs.

7 Kazakh sportsmen competed in 1/8 final fights. Two of them lost to their opponents and others have chances to win.

52kg

Makhmud Sabyrkhan (Kazakhstan) wins over Nandor Csoka (Hungary) by a unanimous decision of judges.

63kg

Sanatali Toltayev (Kazakhstan) wins over Dzmitry Asanau (Belarus) by a unanimous decision of judges.

69kg

Talgat Shayken (Kazakhstan) wins over Kaping Tshepang (Botswana) by a unanimous decision of judges.

75kg

Yermakhan Zhakpekov (Kazakhstan) lost to Viktor Yoka (France) by a unanimous decision of judges.

81kg

Nurbek Oralbay (Kazakhstan) wins over Habrez Mobin (Austria) by a split decision of judges.

91kg

Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan) wins over Vladislav Smyaglikov (Belarus) by a unanimous decision of judges.

+91kg

Damir Toibay (Kazakhstan) wins over Abudu Jamili (France) by a unanimous decision of judges.

