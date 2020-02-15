Система Orphus

Kazakh boxers advanced into ј final of Bocskai Istvan Memorial Intl Boxing Tournament

05.02.2020, 18:47 4294
The second day of the Bocskai Istvan Memorial International Boxing Tournament came to an end in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, Prosports.kz informs.
 
7 Kazakh sportsmen competed in 1/8 final fights. Two of them lost to their opponents and others have chances to win.
 
52kg
 
Makhmud Sabyrkhan (Kazakhstan) wins over Nandor Csoka (Hungary) by a unanimous decision of judges.
 
63kg
 
Sanatali Toltayev (Kazakhstan) wins over Dzmitry Asanau (Belarus) by a unanimous decision of judges.
 
69kg
 
Talgat Shayken (Kazakhstan) wins over Kaping Tshepang (Botswana) by a unanimous decision of judges.
 
75kg
 
Yermakhan Zhakpekov (Kazakhstan) lost to Viktor Yoka (France) by a unanimous decision of judges.
 
81kg
 
Nurbek Oralbay (Kazakhstan) wins over Habrez Mobin (Austria) by a split decision of judges.
 
91kg
 
Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan) wins over Vladislav Smyaglikov (Belarus) by a unanimous decision of judges.
 
+91kg
 
Damir Toibay (Kazakhstan) wins over Abudu Jamili (France) by a unanimous decision of judges.
 
 
