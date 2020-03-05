Kazakh female fighter Agapova signs UFC contract

Kazakh female fighter Mariya Agapova has signed a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Agapova, aged 22, has 8 wins and 1 loss. She started her professional career in 2015.

Her latest fight was in the framework of Invicta FC in Kansas City. She knocked down Marilya Santo of Brazil, 10:4.

