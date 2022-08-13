Система Orphus

Kazakh gymnasts sweep 4 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

12.08.2022, 13:16 376
olympic.kz
The Kazakh artistic gymnasts won four medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games underway in Turkey, the National Olympic Committee’s official website reads.
 
The Kazakh artistic gymnastics team won the third place in the team events. Milad Karimi, Nariman Kurbanov and Dmitry Patanin won silver in the individual events.
 
Earlier, Kristina Ovchinnikova pocketed the high jump medal, while runner Mikhail Litvin won gold in the 400 m.
 
Notably, freestyle wrestlers of Kazakhstan also swept bronze. 
 
kazinform
 
