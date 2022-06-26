Система Orphus

Kazakh President congratulates youngest FIDE world champ Malika Ziyadin

24.06.2022, 17:23 1506
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to the youngest FIDE world champion Malika Ziyadin, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
 "Certainly, it is a unique achievement in the chess history of Kazakhstan to perform strongly and claim two titles at the U7 Chess Championships. You conquered this height thanks to your natural talent and aspiration for victory. I'm sure that you will carry on along the glorious path of Kazakhstani masters of chess," the letter reads .
 
 The Kazakh President wished Malika Ziyadin new and bright victories in the future. 
 
Malika Ziyadin, a student of the Zhanssaya Abdumalik Chess Academy, claimed two titles: girls and boys' U7 world chess champion. Her opponent from the U.S. was 2.5 points behind.
 
National Sports Festival kicked off in N Kazakhstan

23.06.2022, 16:25 2421
Kyzylzhar-2022 regional festival of national sports kicked off in North Kazakhstan region on Thursday, Kazinform reports. The three-day festival brought together 900 athletes from 13 regions of the country. 
 
According to the local sports administration, the event will be held in several settlements of the Shal Akyn district. 
 
The program of the festival includes competitions in bes assyk, assyk atu, togyzkumalak, Qazaq Kuresi, tuie paluan, zhekpe-zhek, kokpar, tenge alu, arm-wrestling, audaryspak. 
 
The closing ceremony will be held on June 26.
 
Golovkin vs. Canelo trilogy fight venue announced

22.06.2022, 10:05 3251
Eddie Hearn announced the official venue of the long-awaited Golovkin- Canelo trilogy fight, Kazinform reports. 
 
According to Sports.kz, T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas will host the event. 
 
T-Mobile was the site of the first previous fights of Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin ‘GGG’ and Mexican Saul Alvarez ‘Canelo’. 
 
The bout will be held in the super-middleweight division where Canelo has been an absolute world champion.
 
Kazakh weightlifters top 2022 IWF Youth World Championships medal tally

21.06.2022, 10:13 3591
Kazakh team stood atop of the 2022 IWF Youth World Championships medal standing held in Leon, Mexico from June 11 to 18, Kazinform reports.
 
 As the National Weightlifting Federation informed, the team grabbed 21 medals in total – 12 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze ones. 
 
Besides, Yedige Yemberdi set a world record at the event and was named the best athlete at the competition.
 
 Results:
 
 Yerassyl Saulebekov (men’s 67kg) – gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined. 
 
Yedige Yemberdi (men’s 73kg) – gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined. 
 
Denis Poluboyarinov (men’s 81kg) - gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined
 
 Nikita Abdrakhmanov (men’s 102kg) – gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined
 
 Nadezhda Li (women’s 64kg) – silver in the snatch, combined. 
 
Alexandra Belenko (women’s 40kg) – silver in the snatch, bronze in clean and jerk, combined. 
 
Yerassyl Umarov (men’s 55kg) – bronze in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined. Darya Balabayuk (women’s 49kg) – bronze in the snatch. 
 
Alina Koliyushko (women’s 59kg) ranks 7th.
 
Astana reveals roster for Tour de Suisse 2022

12.06.2022, 11:20 6836
Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Tour de Suisse, which will be held from June 12th to 19th, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service. 
 
Rider roster includes Manuele Boaro (ITA), Leonardo Basso (ITA), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Antonio Nibali (ITA). 
 
Alexandr Shefer (KAZ), Mario Manzoni (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.
 
Kazakhstani judokas claim 6 medals at European Cup in Austria

06.06.2022, 18:23 9076
Kazakhstan's young judo players won six medals at the Junior European Cup in Graz, Austria, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakh junior judo team claimed a total of six medals, two gold, two silver, and two bronze, ranked second after Japan in the overall medal tally.

Kazakhstan's Nurkanat Serikbayev and Nursultan Zaizagaliyev won 60kg and 66kg gold medals, respectively. Merei Markhanbetov (60kg) and Aida Toishibekova (78kg) settled for silver. Maxim Meirlan (81kg) and Yesmigul Kuyulova (63kg) took home bronze.
 
2 mln pupils go in for sports in Kazakhstan

01.06.2022, 17:00 11356
"There are 652 clubs for children and young people and 138 physical culture clubs in Kazakhstan as of now," Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Dauren Abayev said.
 
He said that great attention is paid to the development of mass sports, especially among kids and teens. Some 2 mln pupils go in for sports in Kazakhstan. There are 652 clubs for children and young people and 138 physical culture clubs countrywide with over 200,000 children and teens engaged.
 
Currently, several sports projects are being realized in Kazakhstan. The Available Sports program was launched in seven cities in Kazakhstan which attracts some 20,000 people. The national school league in 10 sports disciplines was founded in the country. More than 2.7 mln pupils joined the league.
 
The Minister added that jointly with the local executive bodies the sports infrastructure development scheduled plan was prepared. As a result, 113 new facilities will be built, and 21 will be repaired nationwide.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins int’l table tennis tournament in Poland

23.05.2022, 17:15 14896
Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan won the WTT Youth Contender Wladyslawowo 2022 international tournament in the U15 Boys category, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 
 
Held on 16-22 May 2022, the event brought together over 260 athletes from 33 countries of the world.
 
 Kurmangaliyev confidently defeated seven opponents to claim the gold medal of the tournament in Poland. In the final the Kazakhstani table tennis prodigy stunned French Antoine Noirault 3-1.
 
Kazakhstan ranks 13th in Deaflympic Games

16.05.2022, 20:00 21046
The 24th Summer Deaflympics wrapped up in Brazil, Kazinform cites the Disabled People Training Center.
 
The 2022 Summer Deaflympics brought together 2,500 athletes from 73 countries of the world.
 
Kazakhstan was ranked 13th with a total of 28 medals, including three gold, seven silver, and 18 bronze medals.
 
Ukraine topped the 2022 Summer Deaflympics medal table with 61 gold, 38 silver, and 38 bronze medals. The U.S. and Iranian teams followed with 54 and 40 medals, respectively.
 
