Kazakh President congratulates youngest FIDE world champ Malika Ziyadin

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to the youngest FIDE world champion Malika Ziyadin, Kazinform cites Akorda.

"Certainly, it is a unique achievement in the chess history of Kazakhstan to perform strongly and claim two titles at the U7 Chess Championships. You conquered this height thanks to your natural talent and aspiration for victory. I'm sure that you will carry on along the glorious path of Kazakhstani masters of chess," the letter reads .

The Kazakh President wished Malika Ziyadin new and bright victories in the future.

Malika Ziyadin, a student of the Zhanssaya Abdumalik Chess Academy, claimed two titles: girls and boys' U7 world chess champion. Her opponent from the U.S. was 2.5 points behind.