Kazakh President extends condolences over death of football legend Pelé
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Dinara Saduakasova thanks Kazakh President for his support
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Famous Kazakh boxer Yeleussinov lost his IBO middleweight champion’s title
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina wins first-ever National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Winners of 1st National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’ named
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Almaty to host FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Titan Jumanov signed by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion agency
Founder of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship David Feldman noticed me and offered me a one-year contract. I got the opportunity to hold four fisticuffs a year. My main goal is to raise the flag of Kazakhstan in America. God willing, my dream will come true," the publication reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov skyrockets in world boxing ranking
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State congratulates Alan Kurmangaliyev on his ITTF World Youth Championships gold medal
All table tennis fans in Kazakhstan are proud of you. I wish you to move forward, to improve your sports skills in order to receive the top awards in prestigious international tournaments. You are able to cope with this challenge! Work hard, fight and win!" reads the telegram.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
31.12.2022, 13:27New Year's mood 31.12.2022, 12:261076Christmas & New Year Lights Tour 31.12.2022, 11:21276World leaders extend New Year congratulations to Kazakhstan 31.12.2022, 12:06196Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 27.12.2022, 18:0436086Tokayev wraps up his working visit to St. Petersburg 27.12.2022, 16:4236071President Tokayev tours State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg 26.12.2022, 20:2634541Kazakh President attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State 28.12.2022, 11:0731311Draft law cancelling Law on the First President introduced to Kazakh Majilis 26.12.2022, 19:1227386Kazakh Head of State Tokayev greeted by Russian President Putin in St. Petersburg 06.12.2022, 16:1566076Natural seal conservation reserve to be created in Caspian Sea 07.12.2022, 15:0765126Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister 02.12.2022, 15:3264771Rescue Aviation Conducted Training At Caspian Sea 06.12.2022, 14:2057441Nuclear Icebreaker Plows The Arctic Ocean 02.12.2022, 14:0751096Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council