Kazakh Titan Jumanov signed by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion agency

19.12.2022, 13:49 2091
The sportsman announced it on his Instagram account
Well-known Kazakh Titan Almat Jumanov has signed a contract with famous American promotion company Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The sportsman announced it on his Instagram account. As he wrote, Founder and President of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship David Feldman noticed the previous records set by him with rail cars, planes, trains and a camel.
 
In his words, he became the first athlete signed by this promotion agency.
 

Founder of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship David Feldman noticed me and offered me a one-year contract. I got the opportunity to hold four fisticuffs a year. My main goal is to raise the flag of Kazakhstan in America. God willing, my dream will come true," the publication reads.

 
Jumanov thanked also his fans for support.
 
In August 2022, the Kazakh giant defeated ‘Iranian Hulk’ Sajad Gharibi by knocking him out in a four-round bout, where each round lasts for two minutes. Gharibi was smashed by Jumanov in the first round.
 
In April 2022, Almat Jumanov hit the Guinness Book of Records, after pulling AN-72 plane.
 

Almaty to host FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship

21.12.2022, 10:01 256
Grandmasters from 50 countries will gather in Kazakhstan in the fight for the titles
From December 25 to 30, the city of Almaty will host the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship. Grandmasters from 50 countries will gather in Kazakhstan in the fight for the titles. The prize fund of the event is $1mln, Kazinform reports.

The venue of the event is Baluan Sholak Sport Palace. 176 players, including 98 women, will compete in the open tournament.

Players rated at least 2550 in any of the twelve FIDE rating lists 2022 (Standard, Rapid or Blitz), reigning national champions (in Standard, Rapid, Blitz) representing their national federation regardless of their title or rating, 10 players nominated by FIDE President, as well as 15 additional players (for open tournament) and 10 players (for female tournament) nominated by the organizers are eligible to participate in the championship.
 

Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov skyrockets in world boxing ranking

13.12.2022, 10:38 8506
Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov skyrockets in world boxing ranking
Images | sports.kz
Kazakhstani boxer Zhankosh Turarov (26-0, 19-KO) improved his position in Boxrec.com ranking after the win in the title fight held in Almaty
Kazakhstani boxer Zhankosh Turarov (26-0, 19-KO) improved his position in Boxrec.com ranking after the win in the title fight held in Almaty, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Turarov knocked out Venezuelan sportsman Luis Enrique Romero (11-6-1, 7KO) at the boxing evening in Almaty and won vacant IBO Inter-Continental Champion’s belt in super lightweight division.

In BoxRec ranking, Turarov held 242th position. After his confident ahead-of-schedule victory, he climbed up to the 45th line.

Earlier, Zhankosh Turarov won the WBO Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Champion’s title.
 

Head of State congratulates Alan Kurmangaliyev on his ITTF World Youth Championships gold medal

12.12.2022, 10:59 8821
15-year-old Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev paired with Egyptian Hana Goda took a gold medal at the ITTF World Youth Championships in Rades, Tunisia in U15 mixed doubles
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulations to world-class athlete Alan Kurmangaliyev, who had won a world table tennis champion’s title in mixed doubles category in Tunisia, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 

All table tennis fans in Kazakhstan are proud of you. I wish you to move forward, to improve your sports skills in order to receive the top awards in prestigious international tournaments. You are able to cope with this challenge! Work hard, fight and win!" reads the telegram.

 
Earlier, it was reported that 15-year-old Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev paired with Egyptian Hana Goda took a gold medal at the ITTF World Youth Championships in Rades, Tunisia in U15 mixed doubles. In the final match, they fought against Portuguese Tiago Abiodun and Spanish Maria Berzosa and won with the result 3:0.
 
In semifinals, the Kazakh-Egyptian duo also defeated the Japanese tandem of Takumi Tanimoto and Ren Mende.
 

2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings

18.11.2022, 15:22 15981
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Images | Boxing Scene
The World Boxing Council (WBC) released its latest rankings in all weight divisions.
The World Boxing Council (WBC) released its latest rankings in all weight divisions, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
 
WBC International super heavyweight champion Zhan Kossobutskiy climbed to the 8th place in the ranking. Ivan Dychko of Kazakhstan ranks 32nd.
 
Kamshybek Kunkabayev is now 31st in the WBC cruiserweight ranking. Serik Mussadilov dropped out of the ranking.
 
WBC Silver title holder Ali Akhmedov landed at the fifth spot of the WBC super-middleweight ranking. Aidos Yerbosynuly who ranked 19th bowed out of the top-40 of the ranking.
 
Middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov moved up three sports to rank 5th.
 
Daniyar Yeleussinov and Talgat Shaiken were put 19th and 30th, respectively, in the welterweight division.
 
WBC Silver champ Sergey Lipinets retained the ninth place in the latest WBC super lightweight ranking. Batry Dzhukembayev dropped out of the ranking.
 

Kazakhstan seals berths for 2023 World Aquatics Championships

15.11.2022, 15:53 17501
Kazakhstan seals berths for 2023 World Aquatics Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakh men’s and women’s water polo teams qualified for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships to be held in Fukuoka, Japan.
Kazakh men’s and women’s water polo teams qualified for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships to be held in Fukuoka, Japan, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.
 
Men’s and women’s water polo teams of Kazakhstan settled for bronze medals at the Asian Water Polo Championships held on November 7-14, 2022, in Thailand.
 
Around 5,000 athletes from over 200 countries are expected to compete in swimming, water polo, open water swimming, diving, and artistic swimming at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.
 

President sends letter of encouragement to boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly

10.11.2022, 13:42 22106
President sends letter of encouragement to boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly
Images | instagram.com/yerbossynuly_aidos
Last weekend, Yerbossynuly lost by heavy knockout to Cuban David Morrell for the WBA super middleweight regular champion’s title and was hospitalized.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of encouragement to Aidos Yerbossynuly, who showed true courage in the professional ring, the press service of Akorda reported.
 

All Kazakhstani fans cheered for you during the fight against the Cuban boxer. Of course, in a competitive environment, both victories and defeats occur. The most important thing is health. I wish a speedy recovery to you. I am sure that after your return you will continue to contribute to the development of domestic boxing," the letter reads.

 
Last weekend, Yerbossynuly lost by heavy knockout to Cuban David Morrell for the WBA super middleweight regular champion’s title and was hospitalized. He was put into a medically induced coma due to an intra-cerebral haemorrhage. The boxer’s team reported that he had come out of a coma and nothing threatened his life.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Rybakina brings ahead-of-time win to Kazakhstan at 2022 Billie Jean King Cup

09.11.2022, 10:41 22676
Rybakina brings ahead-of-time win to Kazakhstan at 2022 Billie Jean King Cup
Images | sports.kz
Leader of the Kazakh national tennis team Elena Rybakina brought an ahead-of-time-win to Kazakhstan at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup, after confidently defeating world No 98 Harriet Dart in two sets with the score 6:1, 6:4, Kazinform learned from the KTF.
 
Earlier, Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan won over British No. 3 Katie Boulter.
 

Ethnic Kazakh wins 2022 Beijing Marathon

07.11.2022, 10:24 27241
Ethnic Kazakh wins 2022 Beijing Marathon
Images | news.cn
Ethnic Kazakh Anubaike Kuwan became a champion of the 2022 Beike Beijing Marathon having run it in 2 hours 14 minutes 34 seconds.
Ethnic Kazakh Anubaike Kuwan became a champion of the 2022 Beike Beijing Marathon having run it in 2 hours 14 minutes 34 seconds, Kazinform learned from Guangming Daily newspaper.
 
Known in China as the National Marathon, the race begins at the Tiananmen Square and finishes at the Olympic Sports Centre.
 
Beijing International Marathon is an annual race of 42.195 km held in the Chinese capital since 1981. 160 thousand athletes registered for the Beijing Marathon in 2019. This year, only residents of Beijing aged 20 and over were allowed to join the marathon. Despite this, as many as 20,000 people participated in the event, China Daily says.

 

