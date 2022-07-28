Система Orphus

Kazakhstan captures 47 medals at U17, U20 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships

27.07.2022, 13:50 681
Kazakhstan captures 47 medals at U17, U20 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s weightlifting squad captured 47 medals at the U17 and U20 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.
 
A team of 22 weightlifters – 13 males and 9 females – hauled a total of 47 medals, including 10 gold, 23 silver and 14 bronze.
 
Team Kazakhstan was ranked 3rd in the U17 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships medal tally and stood 1st in the overall medal standing among male weightlifters.
 
One of the team’s coaches Zhanibek Kishkenbayev extended his congratulations to the team and coaching staff on the feat stressing that everyone on the team went the extra mile to make this result possible.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakhstan hauls 2 medals at World Wrestling Championships in Poland

26.07.2022, 16:50 1361
Kazakhstani female wrestlers grabbed two medals at the World Wrestling Championships in the capital of Poland, Warsaw, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
 In the Women’s -55 kg weight class Kazakhstani Marina Kaipanova-Sedneva claimed silver succumbing to Roksana Zasina of Poland in the final bout. Bronze went to Romanian and Ukrainian wrestlers. 
 
Another Kazakhstani Diana Kayumova won bronze in the Women’s -59kg sharing the podium with Jowita Wrzesien of Poland. Ukrainian Solomia Vinnik clinched gold, while Norwegian wrestler Grace Bullen settled for silver.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

2 Kazakh female weightlifters grab silver at Asian Youth Championships in Tashkent

21.07.2022, 20:20 6456
Two Kazakhstani female weightlifters Aruzhan Dauletova and Alina Koliushko won silver at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Tashkent, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation. 
 
Aruzhan Dauletova of Kazakhstan won the 71kg silver with a combined lift of 180kg. 
 
Another Kazakhstani Alina Koliushko (59kg) also claimed a silver medal in the U17 category. She lifted a total of 173kg.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani weightlifter claims gold at Asian Youth and Junior Championships

20.07.2022, 20:50 7391
Kazakhstani weightlifter Alisher Baiburov won gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Tashkent, Kazinform reports. 
 
Alisher Baiburov of Kazakhstan grabbed gold and silver in U17 and U20 categories, respectively, at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships. The Kazakhstani lifted 134kh in the snatch and 155kg in the clean and jerk.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan earns 1st medal at Asian Youth&Junior Weightlifting Championships

19.07.2022, 11:17 8816
Kazakhstan earns 1st medal at Asian Youth&Junior Weightlifting Championships
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstani weightlifter Yerassyl Umarov grabbed bronze at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports. 
 
In the first exercise, Yerassyl, who competed in men's 55kg, completed all three approaches and stopped at a weight of 104 kg. In the clean and jerk, the athlete coped with the weight during the third attempt only having lifted 228 kg (104 + 124).
 
 The bronze medal became the first one for the Kazakh team at the event.
 
 "Yerassyl Umarov is the first medal winner from the Kazakh national team at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships," the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation informed via Instagram.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Elena Rybakina thanks her coach and team for support

14.07.2022, 11:03 17046
Kazakhstan’s No1, 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina addressed her team via Instagram, Kazinform reports. 
 

Wimbledon champion…Without my team, it wouldn’t be possible so I would like to say big thank you to @stefanovukov @_dario_novak_ @stefanduell for all the work and support. Thanks to everyone who helped me and shared their experiences from the very beginning, it’s all part of this great achievement. @stefanovukov thank you for pushing me to be better every single day and for always believing in me. P.S just one reminder, check the last video," the athlete posted. 

 
In this video, Stefano Vukov says he would get a tattoo with Elena’s name and date of the match if she wins the Wimbledon or any other Grand Slam.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Elena Rybakina to donate part of KTF bonus to charitable cause

12.07.2022, 15:50 20146
Elena Rybakina to donate part of KTF bonus to charitable cause
Images | Sports.kz
First-ever Grand Slam Singles winner in history of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina wants to donate part of the bonus the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) offered her for her triumph at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships to charity, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
During a press conference in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday, Elena Rybakina said that she will donate the major portion of the bonus offered by KTF to support young Kazakhstani tennis players.
 
She also wants to donate part of the bonus to an animal shelter.
 
The Wimbledon champion also said she considers herself lucky because at the age of 17-18 she had decided to play for Kazakhstan. She said: "I’m delighted to be on this journey together with Kazakhstan. The history is made through joint efforts thanks to Kazakhstan".
 
Recall that Elena Rybakina made history by becoming the first Kazakhstani to win the 2022 Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles title in her first-ever Grand Slam final this past Saturday in London.
 
After her dazzling victory Rybakina was greeted by her family and loved ones as well as fans at the Nur-Sultan International Airport on Monday evening.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina awarded Dostyk Order

11.07.2022, 20:30 21386
Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina awarded Dostyk Order
Images | ktf.kz
By a presidential decree, Elena Rybakina is awarded the Dostyk 2nd Class Order of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of Akorda.
 
 Rybakina received the award for her outstanding sports achievements and contribution to the development of international cooperation. 
 
Kazakhstan's 23-year-old Rybakina won her first Wimbledon singles title after defeating N°2 Tunisian Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Elena Rybakina to donate KTF bonus to charity after 2022 Wimbledon win

11.07.2022, 16:40 21306
Elena Rybakina to donate KTF bonus to charity after 2022 Wimbledon win
Images | Sports.kz
2022 Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles winner Elena Rybakina wants to donate the bonus the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) offered her for her dazzling triumph at the Grand Slam tournament in London to charity, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 KTF Vice President Yuri Polskiy revealed that Elena Rybakina had decided to donate the bonus offered by KTF to a charitable cause and to support young Kazakhstani tennis players. 
 
Polskiy also predicted that Kazakhstan is about to experience a huge boom in tennis after Elena’s historic victory at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. In his words, Rybakina’s success offers huge opportunities for the development of this sport in the country.
 
 Recall that Elena Rybakina made history by becoming the first Kazakhstani to win the 2022 Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles title in her first-ever Grand Slam final this Saturday in London.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read