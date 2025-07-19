18.07.2025, 18:51 3881

Kazakhstan, China enhance cooperation in Paralympic sports

The National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan has received an official delegation of China Disabled Persons' Federation and the Chinese Paralympic Committee, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The goal of the visit to boost international cooperation, exchange of experience and advanced practice in the field of inclusive and Paralympic sports.

The Chinese delegation led by the Chairman of the Disabled Persons’ Federation, Cheng Kai, visited the Paralympic Training Center and Tarlan Ice Arena.

The sides discussed the areas of cooperation in parasports, inclusive education, employment and medical rehabilitation.

We are honored to meet the delegation of the Chinese Federation of Disabled Persons and the National Paralympic Committee of China led by Cheng Kai. I am confident that this visit will become an important step towards strengthening the bilateral cooperation, exchange of advanced practice and creation of new opportunities for disabled athletes in our countries," President of the National Paralympic Committee Kairat Boranbayev said.


The sides agreed to continue cooperation as part of international initiatives and programs.

It was noted that in August 2025, Kazakhstan will host, for the first time, the General Assembly of the Asian Paralympic Committee with the participation of 45 countries.
 

15.07.2025, 15:39 19421

Kazakhstan wins 13 medals at U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Bishkek

Team Kazakhstan finished the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 with a total of 13 medals, including three gold, three silver and seven bronze medals, held on July 9-13 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Yedige Kassimbek (125 kg) was the hero at the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, winning the team's only gold medal in the freestyle event.

The men’s freestyle team ofNurdanat Aitanov (57 kg) and Kamil Kurugliyev (97 kg) won silver, while Doszhan Kul-Gaip (74 kg) and Alan Oralbek (61 kg) claimed bronze in their respective weight classes.

Anna Stratan (57 kg) and Meiramgul Maksot (72 kg) of Kazakhstan settled for bronze in women’s freestyle wrestling.

Notably, Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team finished the tournament with a haul of two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

In the men’s 87 kg event, Temirlan Turdakyn of Kazakhstan won gold. Another Kazakhstani Diyas Seiitkaliyev claimed the men’s 82 kg Greco-Roman title at the at the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025.

Kazakhstan’s Omar Duisembek (77 kg) clinched silver, while Mussan Yerssyl (55 kg), Yesbol Shamilov (63 kg) and Alikhan Dursunov (72 kg) won bronze.
 

11.07.2025, 17:22 65196

Kazakhstan shines at Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships, wins medal count

Kazakhstan shines at Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships, wins medal count
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan won the medal count at the 2025 Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships held in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

Last time Kazakhstan hosted the international weightlifting tournament in 2014 in Almaty which brought together nearly 700 athletes from 76 countries. Kazakhstan finished fourth in overall standings, earning three gold, one silver and one bronze medals.

This year, the Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships in the Kazakh capital drew the participation of 27 teams and over 450 weightlifters.

The Kazakh team bagged seven gold, four silver and six bronze medals to claim the overall title.

Some of them also broke new records at the event. Noteworthy, Alikhan Askerbai set three world and three Asian records.
 

10.07.2025, 19:10 74421

Kazakh Omarkhanov storms into Wimbledon Juniors doubles quarterfinals

Kazakh Omarkhanov storms into Wimbledon Juniors doubles quarterfinals
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakh Amir Omarkhanov, paired with Russia’s Egor Pleshivtsev, sailed into the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the now-running Wimbledon Juniors 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

They beat Jacopo Vasamì of Italy and Timofei Derepasko of Russia 6:3,6:2 in the second-round match.

Next, they are expected to play vs Kriish Tyagi and Connor Doig.

The match is scheduled for July 10.
 

10.07.2025, 08:00 76931

Kazakhstan bags 3 medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

Kazakhstan bags 3 medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Team Kazakhstan earned three more medals on Day 6 of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstani Ansar Tursynbek claimed the men’s 94 kg silver after lifting a total of 326 kg (144 kg in snatch and 182 kg in clean and jerk).

Another Kazakhstani Matvey Makrushin added a silver medal to Kazakhstan’s medal tally with a total lift of 331 kg (148 kg in snatch and 183 in clean and jerk) in the men’s 100 kg event.

Sanzhar Zholday of Kazakhstan settled for the men’s 110 kg bronze with a result of 340 kg (155kg in snatch and 185 in clean and jerk).
 

09.07.2025, 17:30 82346

Kazakh weightlifter breaks record at Asian Junior and Youth Championships

Kazakh weightlifter breaks record at Asian Junior and Youth Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Denis Poluboyarinov of Kazakhstan claimed gold at the now-running Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

He broke the Asian record in his age group in the men’s 94 kg clean and jerk finals. He lifted a total of 376 kg (163 + 213).

Ruslan Rakhmatzhonov won silver with a total lift of 345kg (155+190). Bahrein’s John Murillo rounded out the top three with 334kg (154+180).
 

08.07.2025, 19:06 88306

Kira Danilova claims gold at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships 2025

Kira Danilova claims gold at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships 2025
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Kira Danilova won the girls’ 69 kg event at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Kazakh capital Astana, Kazianform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakhstani claimed the girls’ 69 kg gold after lifting a total of 198 kg (87 kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk).

Coming in second was Uzbek Dinura Kholdorova with a total lift of 186 kg (81 kg in snatch and 105 kg in clean and jerk).

Another Kazakhstani Sofya Shalgina took a bronze medal with 175 kg.

To note, the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 kicked off in Astana on July 4.
 

07.07.2025, 14:00 94106

Kazakhstan's Prozorova claims 2 medals at 2025 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships

Kazakhstan's Prozorova claims 2 medals at 2025 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstani weightlifter Xeniya Prozorova became the winner of the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships ongoing in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakh athlete topped the podium in the women’s 58kg weight division lifting a total of 194 (89+105) kg and confirming the Asian record in the snatch.

With the same result she claimed silver at the Junior Championships.

Asian Championships U17

  1. Xeniya Prozorova (Kazakhstan) - 194 (89+105)
  2. Qiuyi Rao (China) - 187 (86+101)
  3. Marjona Abdumutalova (Uzbekistan) - 182 (80+102)

Asian Championships U20

  1. Chen Guan Ling (Taipei) - 209 (93+116)
  2. Xeniya Prozorova (Kazakhstan) - 194 (89+105)
  3. Hà Thị Xiên (Vietnam) - 193 (87+106)
 

04.07.2025, 07:03 118841

2025 Wimbledon: Rybakina moves confidently into third round

2025 Wimbledon: Rybakina moves confidently into third round
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina, who is currently ranked as the world No.11, booked her spot in the third round at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Sports.kz reports.

Rybakina claimed a convincing victory over world No.77 Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-1 in the second-round match. The Kazakhstani is to take on Clara Tauson of Denmark in the next round.

To note, the tournament’s prize money increased by seven percent to a record pot of 72.6 million US dollars. This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles will each receive 4.08 million US dollars and 2,000 ranking points.
 

