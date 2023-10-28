Kazakhstan claims 2 gold medals at 2022 Asian Para Games

Images | Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry

Powerlifter David Degtyaryev has brought Kazakhstan the first gold medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China. One more gold was won by Kazakhstani para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek, the country’s tourism and sport ministry said, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Powerlifter David Degtyaryev of Kazakhstan claimed the first place with a lift of 187kg in the men’s 54kg category at the tournament. Coming in second was China’s Yang Jinglang (185kg). Bronze went to Vietnamese powerlifter An Nguyen Binh (184kg).





Kazakhstani Akmaral Nauatbek brought the country its second gold after winning in the women’s 48kg J2 para judo event at the 4th edition of the Asian Para Games.