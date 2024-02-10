Kazakhstan grabs bronze at UAE SWAT Challenge 2024

Images | optimism.kz

Kazakhstan’s State Security Service team ‘Sardar’ claimed bronze at the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 taken place on February 3-7 in Dubai, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





It is the first time the country has won honors in such a prestigious tournament.





The Kazakhstani team ‘Sardar’ lost only to the police squads from Dubai.





The country’s SWAT team demonstrated excellent tactical skills, strength and fortitude of spirit.





The UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 saw 80 teams from all round the world overcome obstacles, perform assault operations, free hostages, evacuate injured and shoot from various weapons.