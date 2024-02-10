08.02.2024, 18:28 5401
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at UAE SWAT Challenge 2024
Kazakhstan’s State Security Service team ‘Sardar’ claimed bronze at the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 taken place on February 3-7 in Dubai, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
It is the first time the country has won honors in such a prestigious tournament.
The Kazakhstani team ‘Sardar’ lost only to the police squads from Dubai.
The country’s SWAT team demonstrated excellent tactical skills, strength and fortitude of spirit.
The UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 saw 80 teams from all round the world overcome obstacles, perform assault operations, free hostages, evacuate injured and shoot from various weapons.
09.02.2024
Rybakina storms into semifinal of WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi
World no. 5 Elena Rybakina advanced to the semifinal of the Abu Dhabi Open singles, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakhstani stunned Cristina Bucșa of Spain, ranked 74th in the world, 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the tournament. The match between the two players lasted for one hour and four minutes.
Rybakina is to take on Russian Liudmila Samsonova, world’s no. 15, in the semifinal of the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi.
09.02.2024
Tour Colombia. Mark Cavendish opens score with Stage 4 win
Astana Qazaqstan’s Mark Cavendish opened his winning score in 2024 with a nice bunch sprint victory in Stage Four of the Tour Colombia in Zipaquirá. Cavendish won after a phenomenal lead-out of Harold Tejada, Alexey Lutsenko, Michael Mørkøv and Cees Bol as the last wheel. Also, a huge work of Harold Martín López in front during the whole day has to be noticed, Team’s official website reports.
I’m speechless. I was lined up behind my boys in the final kilometer and knew I couldn’t let them down. They were phenomenal. Not just in the final, but the whole day. After a split in the peloton over a climb, they chased with ferocity and heart, along with Movistar Team for 70km to make sure we got our sprint. The belief and passion they showed for our team brings tears to my eyes. I’m so proud we could get another stage win here in Colombia. To sprint against Fernando Gaviria in his home country was special too. He was coming so fast, and after the work of both our teams, I was delighted to share the podium with him", - said Mark Cavendish.
On paper it was an easy stage and we tried to control it. But with a climb in the middle of the stage the peloton divided in a few groups with Mark riding with the sprinters two minutes behind the front group. Alexey Lutsenko and Harold Martín López did absolutely fabulous job, closing two minutes in just 30 km and bringing Mark Cavendish back in front. In the lead-out we made a small change, leaving Cees Bol as the last wheel for Mark. In the first stage it was Mørkøv, but today he got a flat tire in a wrong moment and had to chase the group for a long time, spending a lot of energy. In general the lead-out train, all the guys worked out perfectly and Mark just finished the job with a solid victory. It was a great day for us as a team", - added Vasilis Anastopoulos, Head of Performance of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
After Stage 4 and ahead of the queen stage to Alto del Vino tomorrow Astana Qazaqstan’s Harold Tejada is still second in the General Classification, just 4 seconds behind the current race leader Rodrigo Contreras.
08.02.2024
Tour Colombia. Harold Tejada brings first win on Stage Two
In the sprint from a breakaway group, who made it to the finish line in Santa Rosa de Viterbo, Harold Tejada took a nice win on Stage Two of the Tour Colombia, Team’s official website reports.
The Colombian rider brought the very first victory to Astana Qazaqstan Team in the 2024 season.
A group of 17 riders broke away clear on the second half of the distance, taking a good advantage of two minutes and a half. Harold Tejada was among the escapers, doing a very smart and tactical race. On the final climb of the day as well as inside the last few kilometers Tejada was able to answer to all the attacks of the rivals and in the final sprint the Astana Qazaqstan rider took a well-deserved victory.
Finally, I got it! I can’t believe as I was waiting for it for so long. In the last few seasons I was feeling like I am progressing and in 2023 the results, finally, arrived. And now I won. I am so happy with the win and with the way I spent this day. Actually, we had a bit different plan for the stage, but when I saw a big group breaking away, I followed it just to secure team’s presence in this dangerous move. We got a very good group in the break and in the end of the day we could build a nice advantage, something like two minutes and a half, enough to play the stage. After so many kilometers spent in different breakaways, I knew I had to save as much energy as possible for the most decisive moments. It worked out and I still had some power in the legs for the final kilometers and for the sprint. We spent some good weeks here in Colombia together with my team, we worked really hard during the training camp and now I am feeling like the form is growing up. Our main goal was to try to win a stage in this race, maybe with Mark Cavendish in the sprint. But today I was able to do it. And now together with the team we are looking forward to the next stages here at the Tour Colombia", - said Harold Tejada.
I am really happy for Harold, it is a very nice victory for him but also for the whole team. It was important for him to win here in Colombia, but also for us this success means a lot as this is our first victory in 2024. Harold knew the final climb as we trained here five or six times. When we saw him joining that big breakaway group, we told him to stay calm, to save as much energy as possible and to make the climb on his own rhythm. He did it perfectly and in the end he was able to make a fantastic sprint to win the stage. We are also happy with Harold Martín López and Alexey Lutsenko, who finished in the main group without any problem. Well, four days to go and we will just keep on going", - said Vasilis Anastopoulos, Head of Performance of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
After Stage Two Harold Tejada moved into the lead in the General Classification.
07.02.2024
Max Walker joins Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
The British rider Max Walker (22) is going to join the Astana Project in 2024, completing the roster of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team. It is planned that alongside the Development team calendar Max Walker will be racing in several races together with the UCI WorldTeam, Team’s official website reports.
I’m thrilled to be joining the Astana Project for the 2024 season. It’s an honour to join such a prestigious and well-established group. The Development team has a really solid racing program and the support I need to help me reach my full potential. At the same time, I can’t wait to get a chance to race with the WorldTour team, gain experience and learn from some of the most talented riders in the world. I’ll be giving it my absolute all to help the team achieve some wins. An incredible bonus and privilege for me about joining the Astana Project is to be given the chance to train and race alongside a fellow Manxman and someone I have admired all of my cycling career, Mark Cavendish. I’ve grown up riding bikes and aspired to be part of such a world class set up since I first started cycling on the Isle of Man. When I started out aged 8 the very first cycling outfit bought for me by parents was the Astana team kit! It’s just amazing to think that I’m now part of the Astana family. I spent several wonderful years in Trinity Racing team and was set to continue with Saint Piran in 2024, so I’d like to thank this team for letting me use this opportunity and make a step ahead in my career with Astana Project", - said Max Walker.
Max impressed us a lot during our January training camp and now I am pleased to see him as a rider of the Development team. Here we can test him in the races, to discover his full potential. Also, it would be nice to see him on a higher level so why not to try the rider in some bigger races together with Astana Qazaqstan Team. I am really looking forward to follow Max Walker throughout the season in the Development but also the WorldTour team", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, Astana Qazaqstan Team General Manager.
06.02.2024
Kazakhstani speed skaters claim historic bronze in Quebec
Kazakhstan’s speed skating team grabbed historic bronze in the Team Sprint Women Division A event at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Quebec, Canada, Kazinform News Agency reports.
One of the most experienced speed skaters in Kazakhstan Yekaterina Aydova, two-time junior world champion Alina Dauranova and medalist of the junior world championship Inessa Shumekova captured the first-ever medal for Kazakhstan in Team Sprint.
The Kazakh squad clocked the distance in 1:29.16 collecting bronze. Gold went to the team of the Netherlands. Poland was 0.70 behind the Dutch speed skaters in second, settling for silver.
05.02.2024
IT - Italian Trattoria joins Astana Qazaqstan Team as new sponsor
Astana Qazaqstan Team finds new sponsor in the Italian restaurant brand IT - Italian Trattoria, who will support the Kazakh cycling project throughout the 2024 season, Team’s official website reports.
We are happy to welcome IT - Italian Trattoria as Astana’s new sponsor, as the new member of our family! The solid restaurant brand is going to make an important step into cycling, and for us it is a very nice moment as we think we could make a really beautiful partnership. IT - Italian Trattoria management visited our team during winter training camp, and we have spent a great time together, showing all we love cycling for. It is always a good thing when a team finds a new sponsor or partner, and I believe that in IT - Italian Trattoria we found not only a sponsor but also a friend", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, Astana Qazaqstan Team General Manager.
About IT - Italian Trattoria
IT - Italian Trattoria is an Italian restaurant brand that draws its inspirations
and recipes from the Calabrian origins of its founders, Gio and Renato Iera, to offer true and authentic southern Italian cuisine.
01.02.2024
Kazakhstan wraps up 2024 Winter Youth Olympics with three medals
Team Kazakhstan wrapped up its participation in Gangwon 2024, the fourth edition of the Winter Olympic Games, with three medals, including one gold, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
On the last day of the Winter Youth Olympics Kazakhstani skiers competed in the Cross-Country Skiing 4×5km relay. Milana Mamedova, Berik Boranbayev, Violetta Mitropolskaya and Aubakir Totanov clocked the distance in 58:57.4 and were 16th to cross the finish line.
Ilya Mizernykh claimed first-ever historic gold for Kazakhstan in ski jumping event. Polina Omelchuk added bronze to Kazakhstan’s medal tally in short track speed skating. The Kazakh hockey squad also grabbed bronze in the Men’s 3 on 3 hockey tournament.
These Winter Youth Games were the largest with 1,802 athletes from 78 countries participating. The closing ceremony of the Winter Youth Olympics is set to take place in Gangwon today.
01.02.2024
AlUla Tour. Henok Mulubrhan takes second in an uphill final of Stage 2
The African champion Henok Mulubrhan brought the first podium place in 2024 to Astana Qazaqstan Team, finishing second in Stage Two of the AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia, Team’s official website reports.
The stage ended on the top of a 3-km-long uncategorized climb at the point of 1000 meters above the sea level. Nicolas Vinokurov and Alessandro Romele brought Mulubrhan to a good position with some 2 km to go, while later in the sprint from a reduced peloton Henok launched a powerful sprint to finish second.
Actually, I am happy with my performance today. Well, I’d like to take a win, however a podium place today after such a tough stage is a nice thing too. Indeed, it was a hard day on the road because of the wind and tension in the peloton all the way from start to finish, also the final accent was pretty fast and tough. But I want to thank all my team for a great support during the whole day. The guys did an amazing job right from the start. In every moment of the stage, I was well protected in the peloton, my teammates fully controlled the situation, helping me to save some energy and also to keep my position in the front. It was a good day for us and now I am looking forward to the next days here at the AlUla Tour", - said Henok Mulubrhan.
After two days Henok Mulubrhan moved up to the third place in the General Classification of the race.
