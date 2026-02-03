Kazakhstan's Bakbergenova pockets gold at international wrestling tournament

Images | olympic.kz

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has released an interim ranking of the top athletes in the Freestyle Moguls World Cup, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.





In the women’s competition, Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Gorodko has moved into the overall top ten following the completed stages of the season.





In the lead-up to the 2026 Winter Olympics, Gorodko stands 5th in moguls with 150 points and 5th in parallel moguls with 45 points.





Gorodko is placed sixth in the overall World Cup standings with a total of 195 points.





Notably, three World Cup stages are still scheduled after the Olympic Games, with one set to take place in Almaty.