Armenian Experts View Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform as a Key Milestone for the Country’s Sustainable DevelopmentArmenian Experts View Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform as a Key Milestone for the Country’s Sustainable Development
02.02.2026, 16:35 2531
Kazakhstan's Bakbergenova pockets gold at international wrestling tournament
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Zhamila Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan’s women’s wrestling team captured gold at the Ivan Yarygin Cup in Krasnoyarsk, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Bakbergenova claimed victory in the women’s 72 kg weight category, defeating Mongolia’s Zorigt Bolortungalag in the final. Bronze medals were awarded to Nurzat Nurtaeva of Kyrgyzstan and Russia’s Kseniia Burakova.
It is worth noting that earlier in the tournament, Laura Almaganbetova (55 kg) and Viktoriia Khusainova (59 kg) finished in second place.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
01.02.2026, 09:12 9626
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Short Track Junior World Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The junior short track team of Kazakhstan earned a bronze medal at the ISU Short Track Junior World Championships in Salt Lake City, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Polina Omelchuk, Nuria Alpysbay, Guldana Zhalmukhan, and Anastasia Galechina represented Kazakhstan in the Group A finals, winning the bronze medal in the women’s 3000m relay.
South Korea claimed gold, while China took home silver.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.01.2026, 18:59 14411
Rybakina resists Sabalenka to reign at Australian Open
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Elena Rybakina delivered a thunderous display to dismantle firm favourite Aryna Sabalenka and win a maiden Australian Open title on Saturday, turning the tables on the world number one in their Melbourne Park final rematch from three years ago, reuters.com reports.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina on her triumph in the Australian Open 2026 final, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his message, the Head of State praised Elena Rybakina’s sporting achievement.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sincerely congratulated Elena Rybakina on her outstanding sporting success — a brilliant victory at the Australian Open. He stressed she once again convincingly demonstrated her perfect technique and will to win, achieving a result admired by the entire global tennis community.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.01.2026, 20:21 37776
Kazakhstan's Kurmangaliyev pockets 2 medals at WTT Youth Star Contender in Qatar
Tell a friend
Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan claimed two medals at the international WTT Youth Star Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the singles event, Kurmangaliyev won five matches and progressed to the semifinals, where he lost to India’s Abhinandh Pradhivadhi, a silver medalist at the World Youth Team Championships. As a result, the Kazakhstani table tennis player claimed a bronze medal.
Kurmangaliyev also claimed third place in the doubles event, representing Kazakhstan alongside Lithuania’s Ignas Sisanovas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.01.2026, 21:10 61131
Kazakhstan’s Gorodko enters World Cup Moguls top 5 in two events
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has released an interim ranking of the top athletes in the Freestyle Moguls World Cup, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the women’s competition, Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Gorodko has moved into the overall top ten following the completed stages of the season.
In the lead-up to the 2026 Winter Olympics, Gorodko stands 5th in moguls with 150 points and 5th in parallel moguls with 45 points.
Gorodko is placed sixth in the overall World Cup standings with a total of 195 points.
Notably, three World Cup stages are still scheduled after the Olympic Games, with one set to take place in Almaty.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.01.2026, 09:10 60886
Alexandra Skorokhodova of Kazakhstan claims gold at Alpine Skiing Tournament in Italy
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Skorokhodova claimed victory at the FIS Alpine Skiing Tournament held in Pozza di Fassa, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Skorokhodova won the gold medal in the women’s slalom with a time of 1:39.67.
Spain’s June Iturbe Garitano Iturbe took silver, followed by American Emma Guggenheimer in third.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.01.2026, 18:35 73901
Nazerke Bolatbek earns bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Qatar
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Nazerke Bolatbek claimed a bronze medal in the U-13 category at the major international WTT Youth Contender tournament held in Doha, Qazinform News Agency reports.
During the tournament, the Kazakhstani athlete recorded three victories before her run came to an end in the semifinals, where she was defeated by Egypt’s Zaki Malak.
The WTT Youth Contender tournament held in Doha is one of the major international youth competitions, attracting promising table tennis players from various countries and serving as an important platform for young talents to gain international experience.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.01.2026, 21:16 79201
Kazakhstan's Rybakina wins at start of Australian Open 2026
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan played her opening match at the first Grand Slam tournament of the 2026 season, the Australian Open, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the first round, Rybakina faced Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan, ranked 100th in the WTA standings, and lived up to expectations by dominating on court to secure a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 victory in just 72 minutes.
Rybakina recorded two aces, committed seven double faults, and converted seven of 10 break points, while Juvan hit one ace, made six double faults, and converted four of nine break points during the match.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.01.2026, 21:02 116006
Kazakhstan not to host 2027 FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships
Tell a friend
At the January 9 meeting of the Council of the International Ski Federation (FIS), important decisions were taken, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In particular, the meeting approved the venues for the upcoming world championships.
Thus, the 2027 FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships, which was initially scheduled to take place in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region of Kazakhstan, has been decided to be relocated to another country.
Besides playing host to one of the highlights of the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, next season Otepää, in Estonia, will host the FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships 2027 as a replacement to Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan," a statement reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
02.02.2026, 16:46 02.02.2026, 19:189346The 8th Meeting of the Kazakhstan- Türkiye Joint Strategic Planning Group Held in Ankara 02.02.2026, 19:39Kazakh and Turkish foreign ministers issue joint statement after 8th Joint Strategic Planning Group meeting9066Kazakh and Turkish foreign ministers issue joint statement after 8th Joint Strategic Planning Group meeting 02.02.2026, 20:238806Kazakh Foreign Minister Received by the President of Türkiye 02.02.2026, 09:108241Tokayev to depart for state visit to Pakistan 29.01.2026, 20:46114476Kazakhstan and Poland Aim to Expand Bilateral Cooperation 29.01.2026, 21:06Kazakhstan and Poland Align Positions on a Broad Range of Issues Related to Further Development of Bilateral Cooperation114006Kazakhstan and Poland Align Positions on a Broad Range of Issues Related to Further Development of Bilateral Cooperation 30.01.2026, 17:0792791Kazakhstan Assumes Chairmanship in the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone 30.01.2026, 18:3591981Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate 30.01.2026, 14:5091816World Day of the Turkic Languages Family Celebrated in Mexico City 08.01.2026, 19:121777364 dead in truck-and-car collision on North Kazakhstan highway 20.01.2026, 12:45173401Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 09.01.2026, 20:55168626Tragic Almaty accident: Third Indian student passes away 06.01.2026, 20:54167746Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services 20.01.2026, 12:35160636Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev