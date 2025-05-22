19.05.2025, 16:05 11856
Kazakhstan's Bekmukhambetova wins WTT Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova of Kazakhstan claimed gold in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During the tournament, she confidently defeated Radina Zaharieva (Bulgaria), Martina Nikolova (Bulgaria), Beloslava Balkanska (Bulgaria), Vivien Murkova (Slovakia), Kariss Serban (Romania), and Bianca Toma (Romania).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
21.05.2025, 11:56 3381
World Table Tennis Championships: Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan cruises into Round of 32
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Kirill Gerassimenko propelled to Round of 32 at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Gerassimenko beat Hiroto Shinozuka of Japan with a score of 4-2 in Round of 64.
In the Round of 32 match, Gerassimenko will play against Hugo Calderano of Brazil.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.05.2025, 19:02 14551
Edgar Mamedov becomes Kazakhstan's youngest Grandmaster
Tell a friend
Edgar Mamedov, a young chess player from Aktau, became the youngest chess Grandmaster in Kazakhstan, breaking the country’s record at the age of 14, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He earned the eight points required to surpass a FIDE rating of 2,500 points at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2025 - A.
Edgar Mamedov is the country’s first chess player to be a Grandmaster at 14 and the first in the history of Mangistau region, Debut chess school director Anvar Shaikhymov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.05.2025, 20:00 34661
Kazakh swimmer sets new country record
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
One of the leaders of the Kazakh swimming team Adilbek Mussin set a new national record, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He clocked 23.36 seconds in the men’s 50 m backstroke at the ongoing Kazakhstan Swimming Championships in Taldykorgan. He broke his own record of 23.40 seconds.
Notably, Adilbek Mussin won gold in the men’s 50 m and 100 m backstroke events at the Kazakhstan Championships.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.05.2025, 21:29 50596
Kazakh Beksultan Kulmyrza wins IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 title
Images | Para Judo Federation
Tell a friend
Kazakh para judoka Beksultan Kulmyrza won a gold medal at the now-running IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He defeated another Kazakh judoka Galymzhan Smagululy in the men’s 81 kg J2 finals.
Notably, Ainaz Kuralova, Dayana Fedossova and Yergali Shamey grabbed bronze medals on Day 1.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.05.2025, 12:04 83251
Kazakhstan hauls 3 gold medals at track cycling tournament in Uzbekistan
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s track cycling team secured five medals at the Silk Way Namangan held in Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Alisher Zhumakan claimed victory in the group race, with Vladislav Skibin finishing second in the same event.
Kirill Kurdidi, Daniyar Shayakhmetov and Mukhtar Ramazan finished first in the team sprint. Dmitriy Rezanov, Andrey Chugai and Viktor Golov won bronze.
In the team pursuit, Alisher Zhumakan, Dmitry Noskov, Maxim Khoroshavin, and Ilya Karabutov grabbed a gold medal.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.05.2025, 15:20 108191
Kazakhstani swimmers claim 8 medals at Acropolis Swim Open in Greece
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan's national swimming team secured a total of eight medals at the Acropolis Swim Open held in Athens, Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Adilbek Mussin clinched a gold medal in the men's 100m butterfly and added a silver in the 50m butterfly.
Xeniya Ignatova dominated the backstroke events, winning gold in both the 100m and 200m distances.
Aibat Myrzamuratov secured a silver medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke, while Adelaida Pchelintseva claimed second place in the women’s 50m breaststroke. Bronze medals went to Maxim Skazobtsov in the 100m butterfly and Myrzamuratov again in the 50m breaststroke.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.05.2025, 09:35 107951
XDS Astana's Wout Poels wins 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye
Images | aa.com.tr
Tell a friend
Wout Poels of the XDS Astana Team won the 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.
The 37-year-old Dutch cyclist tops the overall general classification lead with a cumulative time of 23 hours, 44 minutes, and 52 seconds, ahead of 161 riders.
Poels' teammate Harold Martin Lopez ranked second, while Team Picnic PostNL's Guillermo Juan Martinez finished third.
The Dutch cyclist earlier powered to a victory in Stage 4, known as the "Queen Stage" for its challenging climbs.
Meanwhile, Matteo Malucelli from XDS Astana claimed Stage 8, ahead of Uno-X Mobility's Alexander Kristoff and Team Polti Visitmalta's Giovanni Lonardi.
The 31-year-old Italian cyclist completed the Cesme-Izmir stage in two hours, 23 minutes, and 26 seconds.
Stage 5 of the tour, scheduled from Marmaris to Aydin, was canceled earlier in the week due to adverse weather conditions and heavy rain, prioritizing the safety of the riders.
Cyclists raced 1,153 kilometers (716 miles) in eight stages that began last Sunday in the southern Turkish resort city of Antalya, riding through renowned tourism hotspots such as Kemer, Kalkan, Fethiye, Marmaris, Akyaka, Aydin, Kusadasi, Selcuk, and Cesme before reaching the finish line on Sunday in the Aegean city of Izmir.
The 2025 edition saw 161 cyclists from 23 teams across 13 countries and three continents competing.
The race was broadcast live internationally on Eurosport and domestically on TRT Spor, helping to showcase Türkiye's beauty and cycling culture to a global audience.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.05.2025, 14:49 127056
Kazakh weightlifter wins Youth World Championships title
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Beibarys Yerseit won a gold medal in the men’s 61 kg finals at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.
Yerseit lifted 117-145-262 to win the youth title, followed by Ramazan Efe Yilmaz from Turkiye with 108-153-261. Abubakar Tsakaev from Russia rounded out the top three making 113-139-252.
Notably, Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva reaches the doubles semis of the ITF W100 tournament in Germany.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
21.05.2025, 08:51Kazakh President and PM of Hungary hold talks 21.05.2025, 12:508121Kazakhstan adopts action plan to deliver its transport and logistics objectives 21.05.2025, 14:36Kazakh Foreign Minister Participated in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS Member States5591Kazakh Foreign Minister Participated in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS Member States 21.05.2025, 10:524131Kazakhstan marks Culture and Art Workers’ Day with key milestones 21.05.2025, 13:463576President Tokayev arrives at Vаrkert Bazar pavilion for informal OTS summit in Budapest 16.05.2025, 13:4276581Olzhas Bektenov holds Interim Meeting of Foreign Investors Council 16.05.2025, 12:1173101Kazakhstan starts implementing 2nd phase of North Aral Sea conservation project 16.05.2025, 11:3168051Baikonur Cosmodrome announces sale of tech equipment 16.05.2025, 16:1254561Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition 16.05.2025, 15:18Youth to become a new force for Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation development - Chinese Ambassador54291Youth to become a new force for Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation development - Chinese Ambassador 05.05.2025, 17:46202606Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry 30.04.2025, 10:01190716Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 05.05.2025, 16:42Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President181691Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President 02.05.2025, 18:56180651Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 29.04.2025, 18:37177611Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights