Kazakhstan’s Chinshanlo bags gold at Asian Weightlifting Championships

10.10.2022, 09:49 566
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s Chinshanlo bags gold medal in the women’s 55 kg weight category at the now-running 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Manama, Bahrain, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.
 
Chinshanlo lifted a total of 220 kg in Clean and Jerk, and Snatch to secure gold, followed by China’s Yu Linglong and Uzbekistan’s Nigora Abdullayeva.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

relevant news

Kazakhstan wins gold at World Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan

11.10.2022, 10:39 176
Kazakhstan attended the FIDE World Youth U-16 Chess Olympiad 2022, held between October 1 and 11 in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, the Kazakh Chess Federation’s press service reports.
 
The young chess players secured bronze and gold medals in individual all-round. Kazakhstani team ranked among the top 4 outstripping the strong teams of India and Iran. Turkey’s chess players won first place, followed by Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulymbetova wins at adult jiu jitsu tournament in UAE

03.10.2022, 16:20 1696
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulymbetova wins at adult jiu jitsu tournament in UAE
Images | instagram.com/zhibek_bjj
The 15-year-old Zhibek Kulymbetova won the 49kg gold in the jiu jitsu tournament for adults, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The five-time world jiu jitsu and grappling champion Zhibek claimed the 49kg gold at the AJP Tour Asia Continental PRO – GI held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.
 
Three more Kazakh athletes vied in the event.
 

Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan secures 1st win at FIDE Women's Grand Prix

23.09.2022, 21:35 5726
Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan secures 1st win at FIDE Women's Grand Prix
Images | sports.kz
Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan secured her first win at the FIDE Women's Grand Prix in Astana, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
Kazakhstani Zhansaya defeated Polina Shuvalova of Russia in Round 7 of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix in the Kazakh capital.
 
Her compatriot Bibisara Asaubayeva suffered the first loss from Alina Kashlinskaya of Poland.
 
Zhasaya is ranked fifth, and Bibisara six in the overall standings.
 
The next round is to take place on September 25. 
 
Kazakhstan claims bronze at Asian Open Water Swimming Championships

22.09.2022, 18:27 6161
Kazakhstan claims bronze at Asian Open Water Swimming Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstani Maria Fedotova won bronze at the 10th Asian Open Water Swimming Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
 
The Kazakhstani finished third in the women’s 5km event.
 
Yukimi Moriyama of Japan hauled gold, and Yin Nip of Hong Kong silver.
 
Kazakhstan’s Diana Taszhanova and Irina Arkhipova finished fifth and seventh, respectively. 
 
For your fans you will remain people’s champion – Tokayev phones GGG

18.09.2022, 12:16 8901
For your fans you will remain people’s champion – Tokayev phones GGG
Images | t.me/Борт№1
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has phoned Gennady Golovkin to support him after the trilogy fight vs Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Akorda press service informs.
 
During the phone talk, the Head of State emphasized that Golovkin had hugely contributed to the popularization of Kazakhstan at the global arena.
 

For your fans, you have been and will be the people’s champion and the world’s best fighter. We are proud of you!" Tokayev said. 

 
Source: kazinform
 
Golovkin announces his future career plans

18.09.2022, 11:25 9036
World’s middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin states he does not plan to finish his career after today’s defeat from Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in their trilogy fight, Kazinform reports.
 
Today, both Canelo and GGG put an end to their rivalry. Canelo defended his world’s undisputed super middleweight champion’s title, while Gennady still remains WBA, IBF and IBO champion in a lower division.
 

Absolutely, I have great plans. I have a lot of opponents in sight. My congratulations to Canelo and to all boxing fans! Remember, guys, I have three middleweight belts! I’ll be back! I am still the champion!" he said in the post-fight interview. 

 
Canelo defeats Golovkin for 2nd time

18.09.2022, 11:14 9171
Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin lost to Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in the long-awaited trilogy fight in Las Vegas, Kazinform reports.
 
The bout lasted for 12 rounds. The Mexican fighter won by judges’ decision. 
 
Golovkin makes final statement ahead of his trilogy fight vs Canelo

16.09.2022, 09:35 12791
Golovkin makes final statement ahead of his trilogy fight vs Canelo
Images | instagram.com/gggboxing
Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1,37KO) made a final statement ahead of his trilogy fight vs Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (57-2-2, 39KO), Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
 

I am happy to be here. Last time was four years ago, it was a long time. I think this is the biggest day for boxing right now, and the biggest gift for the fans. I feel confident, I feel strong, I feel ready. I am confident, I will win. I believe in myself, in my team and in people surrounding me. This is my true life. We are both professional athletes. His strategy is more aggressive and mine is based on experience," Golovkin said.

 
Two TV channels – Qazaqstan and Qazsport – will broadcast live the bout. In Kazakhstan, the boxing evening will be aired on September 18 at 05:00 am (Nur-Sultan time). The main bout will begin after 08:00 am. The venue of the event is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 
 
