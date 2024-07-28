25.07.2024, 22:11 6336
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina withdraws from Paris Olympics
Images | KTF press-service
Kazakhstan Tennis Federation regrets to inform that the leading player of the Kazakhstan women's national tennis team Elena Rybakina will not be able to participate in the XXXIII Summer Olympics in Paris due to health reasons, KTF press-service reports.
At the moment Elena is suffering from acute bronchitis, and doctors have strictly forbidden her not only to go to court but even to fly to the event. Rybakina was actively preparing for the games, expecting to perform at a high level of play at the Olympics, but due to her condition, it has now become impossible.
Kazakhstan Tennis Federation sincerely wishes Elena a speedy recovery and a successful return to the court. We believe in her strength and look forward to her return to training and competition.
Elena Rybakina's address on her withdrawal from the Olympics:
Dear people of Kazakhstan!
It is hard for me to announce this, but unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the Olympics in Paris.
After the Wimbledon tournament, I fell ill with acute bronchitis, and despite my attempts to return to training, my body has not yet recovered. The doctors have strictly forbidden me to go to court.
I am very sorry that I cannot fulfill your hopes and play for our team at the Olympics in Paris. I was so close to a medal in Tokyo and carefully prepared for the Paris Games to win gold for Kazakhstan. Unfortunately, illness prevented these plans from coming true.
I wish all Kazakh athletes good luck and success in Paris! I will be cheering for all our athletes and believe that they will be able to represent our country at the Olympics with dignity. Alga, Kazakhstan!
24.07.2024, 20:11 10431
Kazakh eSports teams show impressive results at IESF WEC24
Teams from Kazakhstan excelled in the recently finished World Esports Championship 2024 regional qualifications organized by the International Esports Federation (IESF). Amazing results at the regional level carried throughout the competition, which started with national qualifying in May, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Kazakhstan ML:BB Male and ML:BB Female teams dominated the tournament, taking first place and securing their places in the finals, which will take place in November in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The Dota 2, CS2 and CS2 Women teams also did not remain in the shadows, winning high places in the competition: Dota 2 took third place, and both men's and women's CS2 took first places.
It is expected that other Kazakh teams, which also took first place, will participate in the regional qualifications, which will be held in an offline format from September 13 to 17 in Chengdu, China. This stage will be the last chance for the team to demonstrate their skills and desire for victory before the final in Riyadh.
24.07.2024, 16:57 10596
Kazakhstani delegation for Paris Olympics announced
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan sends a delegation of 209 people to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the country’s Tourism and Sport Ministry said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Kazakh delegation to Paris includes 149 athletes and coaches, five representatives of the Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry, six members of the Sport Development Directorate, 10 National Olympic Committee officials, 23 doctors and massage therapists of the National Sport Medicine and Rehabilitation Center, and 16 media representatives.
Team Kazakhstan has earned a total of 92 Olympic Games quotas in 25 sports.
The XXXIII Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 till August 11. The event will bring together 10,500 athletes from 205 countries, who will compete for 329 sets of medals in 32 sports.
Asslanbek Shymbergenov, leader of the men’s boxing team, 2023 world champion and sprinter Olga Safronova, Asian champion in 2014, were selected as Team Kazakhstan's flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.
It was added that Kazakhstan’s uniforms for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games include ceremonial, ceremonial-sports, sports ones as well as ceremonial uniforms for flag bearers.
24.07.2024, 11:50 12001
World Nomadic Games venues for 21 sports revealed
Images | Akimat of Astana
The organizers of the 5th World Nomad Games have officially announced venue assignments for 21 sports. They include Astana Arena Stadium, Kazanat racetrack, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, Alau Ice Palace, Qazaqstan sport complex and Duman complex, Kazinform News Agency cites the administration office of Astana city.
Kazanat racetrack and Ethnic auyl (village) are to host horse racing, traditional archery, traditional bird hunting as well as horse riding events. Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace and Alau Ice Palace are to feature competitions in national wrestling, combat sport and national games, while Duman complex is to serve as a venue for traditional intellectual games. Qazaqstan sport complex is to host the accreditation and equipment centers of the World Nomadic Games.
The Games’ scientific program events are to take place at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.
The key venue of the World Nomadic Games’ cultural program will be the ethnic village ‘The Universe of Nomads’ occupying an area of 10 ha and adjoining to Kazanat racetrack in the southwest. Additional venues are to be deployed for cultural events throughout the Kazakh capital, including squares, parks, other public spaces, theatres, concert halls, cinemas, museums, exhibition pavilions and so on.
Athletes are to vie for 100 sets of medals in 21 sports, including asyk atu, ordo, arkan tartys, baige, kokpar, audaryspak, tenge ilu, Kazakh kuresi, ashyrtmaly aba gureshi, koresh, kokboruu, alysh, mas-wrestling, power nomad, togyz kumalak, mangala, ovari, zhmby atu, traditional archery, kusbegilik and kurash.
The V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held in Astana from September 8 to 14. The event is expected to bring together over 2,000 athletes from 89 countries of the world.
The total cash prize of the Games is 253 million tenge.
19.07.2024, 20:45 34781
2024 Paris Olympic Village officially opens to welcome first athletes
Images | news.cgtn.com
The Olympic Village of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris officially opened on Thursday to welcome its first inhabitants. Delegations of Australia, Brazil, Argentina and Kenya have arrived at the village, CGTN reports.
Located in north Paris, the village covers an area of about 54 hectares (about 540,000 square meters) and will house nearly 14,500 people, including 9,000 athletes, at its peak.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach attended the opening ceremony of the village, along with Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and IOC Coordination Commission Chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant.
Finally, we are here. It has been a long journey these seven years, but it has been a hugely rewarding one," Bach said. "We have a wonderful Olympic Village, and all the ingredients for a great Olympic Games are here."
The venues are not only breathtaking; they are of the highest standard. You feel how the enthusiasm in France is growing, and I hope you have the same feeling," the IOC boss added.
There are about 80 buildings in the village, including a 3,200-seat dining hall serving food from around the world, a 24-hour fitness center, a 3,500sqm polyclinic, a multi-faith center and a mini-market.
It's a Village that was built by athletes, for athletes," Laurent Michaud, director of the village, said. "We've been able to provide all these services in an optimal way so that the athletes have only one thing to do, and that is to focus on their competitions."
The 2024 Olympic Games will begin from July 26 and end on August 11. About 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees around the world and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will compete in 329 events of 32 sports.
19.07.2024, 09:45 35106
Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov makes winning return at 2024 Swedish Open
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov advanced at the ATP 250 men’s singles tournament in Båstad, Sweden, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Skatov, ranked 223rd in the world, beat world no. 27 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Round of 16 of the 2024 Swedish Open.
The match between the two lasted for two hours and 11 minutes.
18.07.2024, 09:32 35401
Kazakh rider takes impressive solo win at Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Ilkhan Dostiev finishes the first stage of Giro Ciclistico della Valle d’Aosta with no one else in the picture, Kazinform News Agency learned from the team's official website, the press service of the Kazakh team reports.
The first stage of 40,8 kilometers with an elevation gain of 1190 meters was held in France with start from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and finish in Passy-Plaine Joux. The 22-year-old Ilkhan covered the distance in 1 hour, 6 minutes and 55 seconds.
I didn’t expect that I would be able to win at the first stage, since it was not easy at the last race, but today I already felt good. I think the team training camp paid off, we did a good amount of work. Today we had a short stage and at the end I managed to attack, there were several riders behind me, then only one rider remained with me, and I decided that I needed to try to attack again. When I saw that he was dropped, I kept the pace and with one kilometer to go, I realized that I would definitely be the first who made it to the finish. I’m very happy to start the stage race with a victory and I will try to protect the leader’s jersey until the very end," said Ilkhan Dostiev after the finish.
17.07.2024, 17:48 35591
Kazakhstani tennis players up in world junior rankings
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani tennis players learn their spots in the world junior rankings following the 2024 Wimbledon Junior Championships, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Amir Omarkhanov is the only Kazakhstani to make it to the top 50 of the latest ITF U18 boys’ world ranking - 15th spot. Kazakhstan’s Danial Rakhmatullayev and Zangar Nurlanuly are ranked 58th and 163rd, respectively.
Sonya Zhiyenbayeva and Assylzhan Arystanbekova of Kazakhstan are 21st and 38th in the ITF U18 girls’ world ranking. Their compatriots Aiya Nupbai and Polina Sleptsova - 120th ad 229th.
Kazakhstan’s Zangar Nurlanuly is still at the top of the undated ATF U16 boys’ ranking.
Three Kazakhstanis are currently inside the top 100 of the Tennis Europe U14 boys ranking, including Robert Kaminskiy - 61st, Akhmadi Makhanov - 63rd and Rodion Traigel - 69th. As for girls, Linara Bulesheva occupies 84th spot.
17.07.2024, 13:36 34336
Davide Ballerini extends contract with Astana Qazaqstan Team
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Italian rider Davide Ballerini (29) has extended his contract with the WorldTour team Astana Qazaqstan Team. According to the new agreement, Ballerini will continue racing with the team for the next two seasons (2025 and 2026), the press service of the Kazakh team reports.
The start of the season was not the best for me due to a knee injury, but with the support of the team, I managed to fully recover and return to a high level of my form. Unfortunately, I had to miss the entire classics season, but now everything is going well. I rode the Giro d’Italia, and now I’m here at the Tour de France. There are many goals ahead that I would like to achieve both this year and in the future. I believe that together with Astana Qazaqstan Team I can achieve them all. Therefore, I am very happy to extend my contract with the team where I truly feel at home", - said Davide Ballerini.
We know really well Davide’s qualities as a rider; he is a true professional. Despite missing the first few months of the season, since April Davide has been showing an impressive level. He had a great Giro, and now he is performing very well at the Tour de France, providing incredible support to Mark Cavendish. Of course, he is one of our key riders for the classics, and we believe he will excel next season. We have some serious goals, and riders like Davide Ballerini should be the foundation of the team not only for the classics but also for the Grand Tours", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
