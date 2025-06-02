30.05.2025, 22:27 17556
Kazakhstan’s Jeruto clinches gold at Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s runner Norah Jeruto secured gold in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase event at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Norah Jeruto secured Kazakhstan’s second gold of the championships in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase race, clocking 9:10.46.
India’s Parul Chaudhary claimed silver with a time of 9:12.46, while Kazakhstan’s Daisy Jepkemei followed with bronze, finishing in 9:27.51.
This brings Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the championships to four.
Earlier, Daisy Jepkemei captured gold in the 10,000m race, while Yasmina Toxanbayeva earned bronze in the women's 20 km race walk.
02.06.2025, 10:23 1576
Kazakhstan grabs 7 medals at WTT Youth Contender Tashkent
Team Kazakhstan hauled seven medals at the WTT Youth Contender Tashkent 2025 in Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Alan Kurmangaliyev clinched gold in the U19 Boys Singles, while Adelya Alzhanova won the U11 GIrls Singles.
The duo of Abdulla Mamay and Noila Khaniyazova secured the first place in the U19 Mixed Doubles event.
Nazerke Bolatbek took the second place in the U11 category.
Bronze medals were earned by Darya Gamova (U19), Alexey Markin (U15), and Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova (U13).
02.06.2025, 09:11 1796
XDS Astana rider Lorenzo Fortunato crowned King of the Mountain at Giro d’Italia
Images | xds-astana.com
XDS Astana Team rider Lorenzo Fortunato claimed the King of the Mountains title and stepped onto the podium in the blue jersey (Maglia Azzurra), as the 108th edition of the Grand Tour Giro d’Italia came to an end in Italy, the press service of the Kazakh team reports.
His teammate Christian Scaroni finished second in the mountain classification.
I dedicate this Maglia Azzurra, this victory in the mountain classification, to my family, to my wife who is always by my side, supporting me through the toughest times and moments of joy. This victory is also for my team, which has given me incredible support throughout the season. I want to thank the whole team - my teammates, fellow riders, and all the staff - for these past three weeks. After I took the jersey following Stage 3, the thought came to me - why not fight for the mountain classification? Of course, this required huge support from the whole squad, and every day we had to give 100 per cent, because in Grand Tours everything can change in just one day. Every day, I and all the guys gave it our all, and in the end, it worked out - today, I’m on the podium in Rome wearing the blue jersey! What could be better?, said Lorenzo Fortunato, who also was awarded as the most combative rider of the Giro d’Italia.
XDS Astana Team also made headlines with a brilliant 1-2 finish on Stage 16 of the Giro: this time, Christian Scaronitook the win, with Lorenzo Fortunato in second place.
In addition to these successes, XDS Astana Team riders claimed two more podium finishes and achieved nine Top-10 stage results throughout the race.
29.05.2025, 09:32 29726
Daisy Jepkemei brings Kazakhstan first gold at 26th Asian Athletics Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s runner Daisy Jepkemei clinched gold in the women’s 10,000 race at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Daisy Jepkemei secured Kazakhstan’s first gold of the championships in the women’s 10,000m race, clocking 30:48.44.
Coming in second was Japan’s Ririka Hironaka with a result of 30:58.32. Her compatriot Mikuni Yada finished third, scoring 31:12.21.
28.05.2025, 11:29 29506
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulymbetova lands 6th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title
Images | Asian championship
With 21 gold, 27 silver and 26 bronze medals, Team Kazakhstan took first place in the medal standings of the 9th edition of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships Adults and Under 21 in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The tournament brough together over 700 athletes from 27 Asian countries.
It’s worth noting that Zhibek Kulymbetova of Kazakhstan secured her sixth Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title, after winning gold in the women's -48 kg category.
11-time world champion in grappling and jiu-jitsu Zhibek Kulymbetova, 18, won her last five Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships titles in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
22.05.2025, 22:09 72811
Kazakhstan triumphs at ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships, secures 22 gold medals
Images | Sports development directorate
Kazakhstani boxers grabbed 22 gold medals at the ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Kazinform News Agency reports.
10 out of 11 boxers pocketed gold medals in the men's finals, while Nursultan Kystaubai won bronze.
As earlier reported, the Kazakh female boxing team set a historic record at the now-running ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, grabbing gold in 12 weight categories.
Kazakhstan tops the podium, followed by Tajikistan with two and Kyrgyzstan with one gold medal.
22.05.2025, 12:31 72566
Bekmukhambetova hauls gold at WTT Youth Contender Platja D'Aro in Spain
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova secured a win in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Platja d’Aro, Spain, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
During the tournament, Bekmukhambetova defeated players from Italy, Spain, Hungary, Germany, and Switzerland - all with a score of 3:0.
22.05.2025, 10:33 72341
2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg: Rybakina reaches quarterfinals
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament - the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg in France, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina knocked China’s Wang Xinyu out of the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg winning in two sets 6-1, 6-3 in Round of 16.
Rybakina is to take on Polish Magda Linette in the quarterfinals.
21.05.2025, 11:56 79806
World Table Tennis Championships: Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan cruises into Round of 32
Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Kirill Gerassimenko propelled to Round of 32 at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Gerassimenko beat Hiroto Shinozuka of Japan with a score of 4-2 in Round of 64.
In the Round of 32 match, Gerassimenko will play against Hugo Calderano of Brazil.
