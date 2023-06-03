Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov strolls into Roland Garros 3rd Round

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina advanced to the second round of the French Open, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's Sport.





Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtová of the Czech Republic in two sets 6-4, 6-2 in the first-round match at the Roland-Garros tennis tournament.





During the match that lasted for one hour and 20 minutes, Rybakina fired eight aces, made one double faults, as well as won eight points, and four games in a row.





The Kazakhstani is to take on Czech Linda Nosková in the second round.