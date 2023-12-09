07.12.2023, 19:17 2476
Kazakhstan’s Zeinep Sultanbek claims absolute champion title at Western Asia Youth Chess Championship 2023
Kazakhstani female chess player Zeinep Sultanbek, 19, has won the title of an absolute champion at the Western Asia Youth Chess Championship 2023 held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.
According to the Federation, the Kazakhstani claimed three gold medals in the rapid, classical, and blitz events at the tournament.
Another Kazakhstani Alisher Mazhkenov was seventh in the boy’s classical event, and fourth in the blitz event at the Western Asia Youth Chess Championship 2023.
