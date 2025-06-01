28.05.2025, 11:29 17286
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulymbetova lands 6th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title
Images | Asian championship
Tell a friend
With 21 gold, 27 silver and 26 bronze medals, Team Kazakhstan took first place in the medal standings of the 9th edition of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships Adults and Under 21 in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The tournament brough together over 700 athletes from 27 Asian countries.
It’s worth noting that Zhibek Kulymbetova of Kazakhstan secured her sixth Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title, after winning gold in the women's -48 kg category.
11-time world champion in grappling and jiu-jitsu Zhibek Kulymbetova, 18, won her last five Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships titles in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
30.05.2025, 22:27 5336
Kazakhstan’s Jeruto clinches gold at Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s runner Norah Jeruto secured gold in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase event at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Norah Jeruto secured Kazakhstan’s second gold of the championships in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase race, clocking 9:10.46.
India’s Parul Chaudhary claimed silver with a time of 9:12.46, while Kazakhstan’s Daisy Jepkemei followed with bronze, finishing in 9:27.51.
This brings Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the championships to four.
Earlier, Daisy Jepkemei captured gold in the 10,000m race, while Yasmina Toxanbayeva earned bronze in the women's 20 km race walk.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.05.2025, 09:32 17506
Daisy Jepkemei brings Kazakhstan first gold at 26th Asian Athletics Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s runner Daisy Jepkemei clinched gold in the women’s 10,000 race at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Daisy Jepkemei secured Kazakhstan’s first gold of the championships in the women’s 10,000m race, clocking 30:48.44.
Coming in second was Japan’s Ririka Hironaka with a result of 30:58.32. Her compatriot Mikuni Yada finished third, scoring 31:12.21.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.05.2025, 22:09 60591
Kazakhstan triumphs at ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships, secures 22 gold medals
Images | Sports development directorate
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani boxers grabbed 22 gold medals at the ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Kazinform News Agency reports.
10 out of 11 boxers pocketed gold medals in the men's finals, while Nursultan Kystaubai won bronze.
As earlier reported, the Kazakh female boxing team set a historic record at the now-running ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, grabbing gold in 12 weight categories.
Kazakhstan tops the podium, followed by Tajikistan with two and Kyrgyzstan with one gold medal.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.05.2025, 12:31 60346
Bekmukhambetova hauls gold at WTT Youth Contender Platja D'Aro in Spain
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova secured a win in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Platja d’Aro, Spain, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
During the tournament, Bekmukhambetova defeated players from Italy, Spain, Hungary, Germany, and Switzerland - all with a score of 3:0.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.05.2025, 10:33 60121
2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg: Rybakina reaches quarterfinals
Tell a friend
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament - the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg in France, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina knocked China’s Wang Xinyu out of the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg winning in two sets 6-1, 6-3 in Round of 16.
Rybakina is to take on Polish Magda Linette in the quarterfinals.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.05.2025, 11:56 67856
World Table Tennis Championships: Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan cruises into Round of 32
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Kirill Gerassimenko propelled to Round of 32 at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Gerassimenko beat Hiroto Shinozuka of Japan with a score of 4-2 in Round of 64.
In the Round of 32 match, Gerassimenko will play against Hugo Calderano of Brazil.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.05.2025, 19:02 79026
Edgar Mamedov becomes Kazakhstan's youngest Grandmaster
Tell a friend
Edgar Mamedov, a young chess player from Aktau, became the youngest chess Grandmaster in Kazakhstan, breaking the country’s record at the age of 14, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He earned the eight points required to surpass a FIDE rating of 2,500 points at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2025 - A.
Edgar Mamedov is the country’s first chess player to be a Grandmaster at 14 and the first in the history of Mangistau region, Debut chess school director Anvar Shaikhymov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.05.2025, 16:05 74361
Kazakhstan's Bekmukhambetova wins WTT Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova of Kazakhstan claimed gold in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During the tournament, she confidently defeated Radina Zaharieva (Bulgaria), Martina Nikolova (Bulgaria), Beloslava Balkanska (Bulgaria), Vivien Murkova (Slovakia), Kariss Serban (Romania), and Bianca Toma (Romania).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
29.05.2025, 11:53In the name of peace, we renounced inherited nuclear arsenal - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 29.05.2025, 12:0239491We are meeting at a time of deep global uncertainty - President Tokayev to AIF 2025 participants 28.05.2025, 19:0839236First reconstruction of Kirov Reservoir in 58 years underway in W Kazakhstan 28.05.2025, 22:0534971Kazakhstan implements major copper exploration project with Ivanhoe Mines Ltd 28.05.2025, 20:1034781Kazakhstan keen on developing comprehensive partnership with North Macedonia - President Tokayev 05.05.2025, 17:46204391Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry 05.05.2025, 16:42Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President183531Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President 02.05.2025, 18:56182516Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 05.05.2025, 20:37174746Eta Aquarid meteor shower to light up Kazakhstan's skies on May 6 02.05.2025, 12:59173551Kazakhstan and Russia talk unimpeded saiga migration issues