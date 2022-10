Images | instagram.com/zhibek_bjj

The 15-year-old Zhibek Kulymbetova won the 49kg gold in the jiu jitsu tournament for adults, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The five-time world jiu jitsu and grappling champion Zhibek claimed the 49kg gold at the AJP Tour Asia Continental PRO – GI held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.

Three more Kazakh athletes vied in the event.