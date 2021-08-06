Kazakhstan scoops 3 bronze medals in one day, 75th in Tokyo Olympics medal tally

Images | open sources

It has been a historical day for Kazakhstan at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo as the country for the first time won three Olympic medals in one day, the official website of the Games reports.





Kazakhstan is placed 75th with seven bronze medals in the overall medal tally at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan. Kazakhstan sits next to Turkmenistan (72nd) and Azerbaijan (76th) in the overall medal standing.





Today three Kazakhstani athletes boxer Saken Bibossinov, wrestler Nurislam Sanayev and karateka Darkhan Assadilov scooped bronze medals.





Earlier Kazakhstani weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo collected bronze in Women’s 55kg weight class. Moreover, weightlifter Igor Son and judoka Yeldos Smetov won their bronze medals for Kazakhstan, respectively.





China tops the overall medal tally with 73 medals, including 33 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals. The U.S. is in the second spot with 27 gold, 34 silver and 26 bronze medals. Ranked third is Japan with 21 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze medals. Australia and Russia are placed 4th and 5th of the Tokyo Olympics medal tally, accordingly.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.