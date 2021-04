photo: inform.kz

Kazakhstani wrestlers pocketed today one silver and two bronze medals at the now-running Asian Women’s Wrestling Championships, Olympic.kz reports.





Zhamilya Bakberegnova won the second place, Asylzat Sagymbai the third place in the 72 kg weight category.





In the 57 kg weight class Kazakhstan’s Altynai Satylgan won the bronze medal.









