22.05.2025, 22:09 5921
Kazakhstan triumphs at ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships, secures 22 gold medals
Sports development directorate
Kazakhstani boxers grabbed 22 gold medals at the ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Kazinform News Agency reports.
10 out of 11 boxers pocketed gold medals in the men's finals, while Nursultan Kystaubai won bronze.
As earlier reported, the Kazakh female boxing team set a historic record at the now-running ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, grabbing gold in 12 weight categories.
Kazakhstan tops the podium, followed by Tajikistan with two and Kyrgyzstan with one gold medal.

22.05.2025, 12:31 5676
Bekmukhambetova hauls gold at WTT Youth Contender Platja D'Aro in Spain
Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova secured a win in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Platja d’Aro, Spain, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
During the tournament, Bekmukhambetova defeated players from Italy, Spain, Hungary, Germany, and Switzerland - all with a score of 3:0.

22.05.2025, 10:33 5576
2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg: Rybakina reaches quarterfinals
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament - the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg in France, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina knocked China’s Wang Xinyu out of the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg winning in two sets 6-1, 6-3 in Round of 16.
Rybakina is to take on Polish Magda Linette in the quarterfinals.

21.05.2025, 11:56 13191
World Table Tennis Championships: Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan cruises into Round of 32
Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Kirill Gerassimenko propelled to Round of 32 at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Gerassimenko beat Hiroto Shinozuka of Japan with a score of 4-2 in Round of 64.
In the Round of 32 match, Gerassimenko will play against Hugo Calderano of Brazil.

19.05.2025, 19:02 24361
Edgar Mamedov becomes Kazakhstan's youngest Grandmaster
Edgar Mamedov, a young chess player from Aktau, became the youngest chess Grandmaster in Kazakhstan, breaking the country’s record at the age of 14, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He earned the eight points required to surpass a FIDE rating of 2,500 points at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2025 - A.
Edgar Mamedov is the country’s first chess player to be a Grandmaster at 14 and the first in the history of Mangistau region, Debut chess school director Anvar Shaikhymov said.

19.05.2025, 16:05 21506
Kazakhstan's Bekmukhambetova wins WTT Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria
olympic.kz
Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova of Kazakhstan claimed gold in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During the tournament, she confidently defeated Radina Zaharieva (Bulgaria), Martina Nikolova (Bulgaria), Beloslava Balkanska (Bulgaria), Vivien Murkova (Slovakia), Kariss Serban (Romania), and Bianca Toma (Romania).

16.05.2025, 20:00 44471
Kazakh swimmer sets new country record
olympic.kz
One of the leaders of the Kazakh swimming team Adilbek Mussin set a new national record, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He clocked 23.36 seconds in the men’s 50 m backstroke at the ongoing Kazakhstan Swimming Championships in Taldykorgan. He broke his own record of 23.40 seconds.
Notably, Adilbek Mussin won gold in the men’s 50 m and 100 m backstroke events at the Kazakhstan Championships.

13.05.2025, 21:29 60406
Kazakh Beksultan Kulmyrza wins IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 title
Para Judo Federation
Kazakh para judoka Beksultan Kulmyrza won a gold medal at the now-running IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He defeated another Kazakh judoka Galymzhan Smagululy in the men’s 81 kg J2 finals.
Notably, Ainaz Kuralova, Dayana Fedossova and Yergali Shamey grabbed bronze medals on Day 1.

09.05.2025, 12:04 91786
Kazakhstan hauls 3 gold medals at track cycling tournament in Uzbekistan
Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s track cycling team secured five medals at the Silk Way Namangan held in Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Alisher Zhumakan claimed victory in the group race, with Vladislav Skibin finishing second in the same event.
Kirill Kurdidi, Daniyar Shayakhmetov and Mukhtar Ramazan finished first in the team sprint. Dmitriy Rezanov, Andrey Chugai and Viktor Golov won bronze.
In the team pursuit, Alisher Zhumakan, Dmitry Noskov, Maxim Khoroshavin, and Ilya Karabutov grabbed a gold medal.

