Kazakhstan women hockey team secures five victories in Euro league matches

Kazakhstan women hockey players successfully performed in the first round of the European Women's Hockey League (EWHL), SPORTINFORM informs.

As part of the first Euro league round which took place in three cities: Bad Tolz (Germany), Vipiteno (Italy) and Copenhagen (Denmark), Alexander Maltsev's wards twice outplayed the Italian club EV Bozen (3: 0, 1: 0) and Danish Hvidovre (4: 1, 3: 1).

In Italy Kazakhstani athletes defeated their rivals of the Austrian team "Lakers Karnten", 2: 0. Thus, the hockey players of our women's hockey team returned to Kazakhstan with the maximum number of points.

In the 2015/2016 season Kazakhstani women hockey players won EWHL bronze medals.

