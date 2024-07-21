Kazakhstani Anna Danilina advances at Hungarian Grand Prix

Images | ktf.kz

Kazakhstani Anna Danilina played her first doubles match at the WTA Hungarian Grand Prix 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.





Paired with Russian Irina Khromacheva, Danilina defeated world No. 92 Czech Anastasia Detiuc and Bibiane Schoofs from the Netherlands with a score of 6-2, 6-1. The match lasted one hour and one minute and took place in the 1/8 final stage.





Danilina is currently ranked 50th in the WTA Doubles Rankings, the best result among Kazakhstani tennis players.