Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva beats well-known grandmaster Sergey Karjakin
Images | kazsports.kz
World’s two-time blitz champion Bibissara Assaubayeva created a sensation at the ongoing Chess Stars International Tournament in Moscow after beating hot favorite of the competition Sergey Karjakin in the Rapid, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Culture and Sports.
The Russian chess player ranks among the world’s top grandmasters with 2,739 points.
According to commentators, Bibisara defeated Karjakin despite his bright defense scheme. Their match has already become a decoration of the event, in terms of emotional content and results.
In her previous interviews, Bibisara said she wants to play vs. Sergey Karjakin and Teimour Radjabov.
In turn, the Russian grandmaster stated he is not ashamed of being defeated only once at the tournament.
I lost to the world champion who plays very well," he said after the match.
World’s best chess players including Bibisara Assaubayeva, Sergey Karjakin, Alexander Grischuk, Teimour Radjabov, Raunak Sadhwani, Francisco Vallejo, Vladislav Artemiev, Kateryna Lagno and others gathered at the event with the prize fund of RUB15 million.
The Rapid took place on January 24-26, and the Blitz will be held on January 28-30.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina claims the Queen of Aces title at AO2023
Elena Rybakina hit 11 aces in the women’s singles matches at the now-running Australian Open
Australian Open 2023 organizers pointed out the achievements of Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina as she progressed to the Grand Slam semifinals, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.
Elena Rybakina hit 11 aces in the women’s singles matches at the now-running Australian Open.
Ben Shelton, the American tennis player, tops the men’s singles aces leaders serving 85 aces.
As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina had stormed into the Australian Open women’s singles final. Next she will play vs Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. The match is set to take place on January 28 at 02:30 p.m. Astana time.
Elena Rybakina battles through to Australian Open final
Images | sports.kz
2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan qualified for her second Grand Slam final in her career at the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform reports.
The semifinal match saw Rybakina taking on one of the toughest opponents at the tournament former world №1 Victoria Azarenka. The Kazakhstani struggled to find her game in the first set, but managed to grind the victory winning 7-6 in tiebreak.
In the second set, however, the Rod Laver Arena witnessed ‘calm and confident’ Rybakina brushing aside Azarenka 6-3 to book her second Grand Slam final after the one in London last year.
Elena Rybakina is set to face the winner of Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette final in Melbourne this Saturday.
It bears to remind that the Kazakhstnai stunned world №1 Iga Swiatek and Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko on her path to the 2023 AO final.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina grits out victory in 1st set of AO semifinal
The match started at the Rod Laver Arena at 14:30 Astana time
Images | ktf.kz
World №25 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan gritted her way through the first set of her semifinal match against former world №1 Victoria Azarenka at the Australian Open Women’s Singles in Melbourne, Kazinform reports.
The match started at the Rod Laver Arena at 14:30 Astana time.
Rybakina took the first set against two-time Grand Slam winner Azarenka 7-6, winning the tiebreak.
Recall that the Kazakhstani rooted Azarenka in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 at the Indiana Wells last March.
At 2023 AO Rybakina stunned world №1 Iga Swiatek and Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko.
According to the Pre Match Win Predication on the official website of the Australian Open, Elena Rybakina is 58% likely to win this match.
Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
Images | sports.kz
Kazakhstan’s Zhasmin Kizatova clinched gold at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
Kizatova defeated Aziza Zokirova of Uzbekistan in the Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) final by the split judge’ decision. Zokirova settled for silver.
Kazakhstan’s Moldir Toikova (Women’s Light Fly (48-50kg), Anel Sakysh (Women’s Bantam (52-54kg), Viktoriya Grefeyeva (Women’s Feather (54-57kg), Shakhnaz Issayeva (Women’s Light (57-60kg), Nazerke Serik (Women’s Light Welter (60-63kg), Aknar Ichshanova (Women’s Welter (63-66kg), and Dana Diday (Women’s Middle (70-75kg) all took home bronze earlier.
Rybakina to play vs Azarenka in 2023 Australian Open semifinals
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina (25th in WTA rankings) will hold on Thursday her semifinal match against Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (ranked 24th) at the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.
The match will kick off at 02:30pm Astana time.
Earlier, during the tournament, Rybakina defeated Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ranked 48th) - 7:5, 6:3, Slovenian Kaja Juvan (ranked 104th) - 6:2, 6:1, American Danielle Collins (ranked 11th) - 6:2, 5:7, 6:2, Polish Iga Swiatek (ranked 1st) - 6:4, 6:4, and Latvian Jeļena Ostapenko (ranked 17th) - 6:2, 6:4.
Rybakina storms again into Grand Slam semifinals
Images | ktf.kz
23-year-old Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan played against 25-year-old Elena Ostapenko from Latvia in the Australian Open 2023 quarterfinals. The match held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park lasted for 1 hour and 21 minutes, and ended with Rybakina’s win - 6:2, 6:4, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
During the match, Rybakina hit nine aces, made three double faults and converted four break points of six (67%).
In semifinals, Elena will face the winner of Jessica Pegula (U.S.) - Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) match.
It bears to remind that last year saw Elena Rybakina taking the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles title in London, making her the first Kazakhstani to win the coveted Grand Slam.
President congratulates Kazakh team on successful performance at 2023 FISU Games
Images | sports.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s team on successful performance at the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, the U.S., Akorda press office reported.
Your victorious performance has become a gift for all your fans. You have worthily represented our country at this sport event, demonstrating high skill level, talent and a will to win. You have justified the expectations of the fans amid tough competition, having won medals of all classes. This is also a merit of the coaches of our athletes. Our country creates all conditions for the development of mass and children’s sport. The remarkable performance of the national team at the World University Games sets a good example for thousands of our young fellow citizens," the telegram of congratulation reads.
The President wished further success to the Kazakh team.
The university team of Kazakhstan won 11 medals at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games.
Source: kazinform
Kazakhstan wins 11 medals at Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games
The athletes won three gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the event
Images | Sports.kz
Kazakh team grabbed 11 medals at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Winter University Games, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
The athletes won three gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the event.
Gold medalists are biathletes Vadim Kurales and Bekentay Turlubekov, as well flying skier Danil Vassilyev.
Silver medals were won by biathlete Alexander Mukhin, flying skiers Danil Vassilyev and Sergey Tkachenko (team event), short-trackers in mixed team relay (Yana Khan, Malika Yermek, Alina Azhgaliyeva, Alisher Abulkatimov, Adil Galiakhmetov and Yerkebulan Shamukhanov).
Biathlete Alexander Mukhin, skier Kseniya Shalygina, and women’s ski team (Aisha Rakisheva, Nadezhda Stepashkina and Kseniya Shalygina), as well as men’s ice hockey team took bronze medals.
