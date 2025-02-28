Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi grabs gold at Cottbus World Cup

Images | olympic.kz

Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi claimed gold in the individual all-around event at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.





The Kazakhstani came in first after scoring 14.133 points in the men’s all-around event, followed by Kazuki Minami of Japan with 13.666 points and Niccolo Vannucchi of Italy - 13.533 points.





Earlier it was reported that Mikhail Shaidorov had become the second Kazakhstani to win the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships after Denis Ten did it in 2015.