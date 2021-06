Invincible Kazakhstani cruiserweight Serik Mussadilov (9-0, 9 KOs) aka Panda is set to have his next bout on June 9 in Miami, Florida, Sports.kz reports.





26-year old Serik Musadilov is to take on American Reuel Williams, 45, in the NABA cruiserweight title bout set to last for eight rounds.





The Kazakhstani got his ninth win in the bout against America Kevin Brown on May 22 in Medley.









