Kazakhstani Sherzod Khashirbayev claims gold at FIS World Cup in USA

Kazakhstan’s freestyle skiing team member Sherzod Khashirbayev claimed victory at the freestyle skiing event of the FIS World Cup in Deer Valley, USA, Olympic.kz reports.





Sherzod Khashirbayev won the event by scoring 95.17 points. Canadian Emil Nado and American Eric Kruger were second and third. Roman Ivabov and Ildar Batrudinov finished sixth and eight, respectively.





Earlier Kazakhstani Zhanbota Aldabergenova won the women’s freestyle skiing event at the FIS World Cup.

















