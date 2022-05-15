Kazakhstani wins Mimar Sinan MTB Cup in Turkiye

Alina Sarkulova of Kazakhstan won the Mimar Sinan MTB Cup in Kayseri, Turkiye, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The 23-year-old Sarkulova surpassed Turkish riders Azize Bekar and Sevim Altekin who were placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively, in the Women Elite Cross-Country Short Circuit.
As for the Men Elite Cross-Country Short Circuit, Turkish athlete Suleyman Temel took home the cup. Kazakhstani Denis Sergiyenko and Yegor Karassyov finished 2nd and 3rd, accordingly. One more Kazakhstani Temirlan Mukhamediyanov was ranked 4th.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.