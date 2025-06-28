24.06.2025, 17:48 28546
Kristina Ovchinnikova claims silver at Konopacka Warsaw Classic 2025 in Poland
The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani athlete Kristina Ovchinnikova won a silver medal in the high jump event at the Konopacka Warsaw Classic 2025 in Poland, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Ovchinnikova cleared 185 cm in her best attempt.
Ukraine’s Yuliia Levchenko claimed the top spot with a height of 192 cm, while Poland’s Alicja Wysocka took third, also clearing 185 cm.
25.06.2025, 11:44 20696
Kazakhstan claims gold at U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025
Female wrestler Zhaidar Mukat brought Kazakhstan a gold medal at the U17 Asian Championships held in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Kazinform News Agency cites the Committee of Sport and Physical Education of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.
Zhaidar Mukat of Kazakhstan claimed a victory in the women's -61kg final match.
It ws noted that the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 are to run through June 26.
25.06.2025, 10:46 20521
Giro dell’Appennino: XDS Astana Team rider Ulissi wins solo
XDS Astana Team/SprintCycling
The rider of XDS Astana Team Diego Ulissi claimed victory at Giro dell’Appennino achieving his first win since joining the team. Another XDS Astana Team rider, Simone Velasco, finished third, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the team’s press service.
We had a pretty young team today, with guys from XDS Astana Devo Team, some of them had just come back from the Giro Next Gen. Everyone did a great job, we controlled the early breakaway. Then, on the hardest climb, with around 50 kilometers to the finish, I attacked. It was quite tough with the head wind, but I managed to gain some advantage and take this win. Up next we have the Italian National Championships and I think we have a strong team there, so we will try to give it a proper battle, said Diego Ulissi.
The Italian one-day race started in Novi Ligure and finished in Genova after 198.5 kilometers. Ulissi launched a solo attack with around 50 kilometers to go, managed to gain advantage and kept it to the finish line.
Today I didn’t have super legs because I really suffered from the heat, but we were still up there in front, and I tried to cover as many attacks as possible for Diego. All our guys did a great job in the first part of the race, up to the decisive moment. Then it was up to Diego and me when the race opened up, to do our part. Diego made a great move, he rode solo for about 50 kilometers, and I tried to neutralize all the counterattacks. In the end, I managed to win a bunch sprint and claimed third. So yes, for us it was indeed a good day, said Simone Velasco.
23.06.2025, 13:03 45846
Kazakhstan wins first-ever gold at Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships
olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s Klim Ryukhov and Vladislav Mastikhin claimed the men’s title at the 6th Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships in Roi Et, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Ryukhov and Mastikhin overcame China’s third Liu Yuan and Mao Yuan 2-0 (21-19, 21-16) in the final of the men’s competition.
It’s worth noting that the Kazakhstanis’ triumph marked the country’s historic first gold medal in this Asian Age Group competition.
23.06.2025, 12:10 45426
Akmaral Yerekesheva brings Kazakhstan 2nd gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships
olympic.kz
Akmaral Yerekesheva of Kazakhstan pocketed another gold medal on the final day of the 3rd FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakhstani gymnast claimed the Girls’ Ribbon Routine gold after scoring 26.400.
Earlier, Akmaral earned gold in the Girls’ Ball Routines with 26.150 points and took home the Hoop Routine silver with 26.950.
To note, her compatriot Aiganym Ryssbek finished fifth in the Girls’ Clubs Routine.
23.06.2025, 10:08 45616
Kazakhstan claims historic gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships
olympic.kz
The final round of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships kicked off in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakh Akmaral Yerekesheva won two medals at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships. She earned gold in the Girls’ Ball Routines scoring 26.150 points and took home silver Hoop Routine with 26.950.
It is noteworthy, Akmaral Yerekesheva won the country’s first ever medal at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships.
20.06.2025, 13:41 75326
Kazakhstan's archery team secures gold at Asia Cup in Singapore
Olympic.kz
Team Kazakhstan claimed two gold medals at the Archery Asia Cup stage in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the mixed team event, Andrey Tyutyun and Adel Zhexenbinova defeated the Indian duo in the final with a score of 155-153.
In another final, Kazakhstan’s men’s team also outperformed India, winning 235-231. The team is represented by Andrey Tyutyun, Dilmukhamet Mussa, and Bunyod Mirzametov.
18.06.2025, 14:46 44181
Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Archery Asia Cup in Singapore
Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the Compound Mixed Team event at the ongoing Archery Asia Cup in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan defeated Bangladesh with a score of 230-224.
The Kazakhstani team consists of Adel Zhexenbinova, Roxana Yunussova, and Viktoriya Lyan.
India and Malaysia are set to compete for the Asian Cup gold.
Kazakhstan narrowly missed out on the final, falling to India in a tense semifinal clash by just one point - 229 to 230.
18.06.2025, 10:55 33451
Rybakina secures 1st win at Berlin Tennis Open 2025
World No. 11 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan successfully started her performance at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025 in Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
In the first round, Rybakina defeated American Ashlyn Krueger, ranked 33rd by the WTA. By advancing to the round of 16, the Kazakhstani earned 13,651 euro and secured 60 ranking points. She will face world No. 74 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in the next match.
This year tournament’s prize money stands at 925,661 euro. The winner will earn 142,610 euro and 500 ranking points. The defending champion is American Jessica Pegula, ranked 3rd in the world.
