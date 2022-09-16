Qazaqstan, Qazsport TV channels to air Golovkin-Canelo trilogy fight

Two TV channels – Qazaqstan and Qazsport – will broadcast live the third bout between Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin and Mexican fighter Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez .

In Kazakhstan, the boxing evening will be aired on September 18 at 05:00 am (Nur-Sultan time). The main bout will begin after 08:00 am.

The venue of the event is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.