Team Kazakhstan wins 11 medals at 11th Asian Age-Group Swimming Championships in the Philippines

Team Kazakhstan is competing in the 11th Asian Age-Group Swimming Championships that kicked off on Monday at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Tarlac, the Philippines, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.





The event will serve as qualifier to this year’s Summer Olympic Games in Paris.





The championships is held in the following age groups: Group A - 18 and older, Group B - 15-17 years, Group C - 14 and younger.





Kazakh swimmers grabbed 11 medals on the first day of the championships.





Swimming, Group A:





Adelaida Pchelintseva, women’s 100m breaststroke - gold

Xeniya Ignatova, women’s 50m backstroke - gold

Diana Taszhanova, women’s 200m freestyle - silver, 800m freestyle - bronze

Women’s team (Adelaida Pchelintseva, Diana Taszhanova, Xeniya Ignatova, Sofya Spodarenko), 4x100m freestyle relay - silver





Swimming, Group B:





Yegor Popov, boy’s 50m backstroke - silver

Arssen Kozhakhmetov, boy’s 100m breaststroke - silver

Sofya Abubakirova, girl’s 200m individual medley - silver, girl’s 50m backstroke - bronze

Boy’s team (Yegor Popov, Yegor Vassilenko, Alexey Kruchenko, Danil Cherepanov), 4x100m freestyle relay - silver





Diving, Group A:





Diana Zhumagulova/Anabella Kochkina, girl's 3M synchronized springboard - silver





The swimming competitions will end February 29, and diving competitions will finish on March 1. The artistic swimming events will take place from March 2 to 6, and water polo tournament is slated for March 9.