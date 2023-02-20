19.02.2023, 09:22 861

Life hacks from rescuers: how to survive in the winter forest

Images | MES RK
Rescuers of the Department of Emergency Situations of the East Kazakhstan region conducted exercises to familiarize themselves with the rules of survival in winter conditions, when an avalanche spontaneously descended.

Life hack from lifeguards 1: If you go on a ski trip, then keep in mind that the ointment for lubricating skis is perfect for lighting a fire, because they contain paraffin.

Life Hack 2: On the route, you need to notice a potential source for kindling. Hunting matches, a fire or a turbo lighter are ideal.

 

