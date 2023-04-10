09.04.2023, 17:41 766

Auyzashar on behalf of the President in Akorda

Auyzashar on behalf of the President in Akorda
Images | Akorda

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

03.04.2023, 08:36 10276

Residents of Aktau met Motor rally "Caspian - sea of friendship"

Residents of Aktau met Motor rally "Caspian - sea of friendship"
Images | telegram/babushkin30
The route of Motor rally 'Caspian - sea of friendship' will pass through the territory of all five Caspian states - Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Azerbaijan.

The main goal is to strengthen good neighborly relations with the Caspian countries.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

31.03.2023, 11:12 13876

Beautiful Video In The Bozzhyra Tract

Beautiful Video In The Bozzhyra Tract
Images | Frame from video
Rare in beauty footage was published by Sergey Khachatryan, one of the travelers to Mangystau.

Baby camel with big camel caught on video.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

27.03.2023, 12:20 19866

KNB officers seized over 100 kilograms of heroin

KNB officers seized over 100 kilograms of heroin
Images | KNB RK
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

27.03.2023, 12:17 19971

Kazakhstan national football team sensationally defeated Denmark

Kazakhstan national football team sensationally defeated Denmark
Images | Sports.kz

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

22.03.2023, 00:21 29101

Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

Images | telegram / aqorda_resmi

Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

21.03.2023, 12:47 29826

Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday  

Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | Aqorda
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

19.03.2023, 19:37 30656

Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan

Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan

Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

17.03.2023, 02:45 34241

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tokayev at the Kulieh residence

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tokayev at the Kulieh residence
Images | Akorda


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

 

Most viewed