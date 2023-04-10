09.04.2023, 17:41 766
Auyzashar on behalf of the President in Akorda
Images | Akorda
03.04.2023, 08:36 10276
Residents of Aktau met Motor rally "Caspian - sea of friendship"
Images | telegram/babushkin30
The route of Motor rally 'Caspian - sea of friendship' will pass through the territory of all five Caspian states - Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Azerbaijan.
The main goal is to strengthen good neighborly relations with the Caspian countries.
31.03.2023, 11:12 13876
Beautiful Video In The Bozzhyra Tract
Images | Frame from video
Rare in beauty footage was published by Sergey Khachatryan, one of the travelers to Mangystau.
Baby camel with big camel caught on video.
27.03.2023, 12:20 19866
KNB officers seized over 100 kilograms of heroin
Images | KNB RK
27.03.2023, 12:17 19971
Kazakhstan national football team sensationally defeated Denmark
Images | Sports.kz
22.03.2023, 00:21 29101
Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | telegram / aqorda_resmi
21.03.2023, 12:47 29826
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | Aqorda
19.03.2023, 19:37 30656
Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan
17.03.2023, 02:45 34241
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tokayev at the Kulieh residence
Images | Akorda
