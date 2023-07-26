Images | eng.sarbaz.kz

The test trials are being conducted at the Combat Training and Deployment Center for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Taraz.





The flight and technical engineering personnel of the military unit 14157 and the representatives of the manufacturing company, Turkish Aerospace Industries are jointly involved in the trials.









Test flights are one of the qualification stages. The task at hand is to verify the reliability of the system, equipment, and all auxiliary systems. The experimental military operation of the system is planned for August 2023 and will continue until mid-March 2024," - Col. Shokhan Musabekov, the head of the Combat Training and Deployment Center for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles states.