07.08.2024, 12:15 2731
Rare black stork captured by trail camera in Turkistan region
Depositphotos
A trail camera in Turkistan region captured a rare black stork listed in the Red Book.
This rare species stresses the importance of the park's work to ensure wildlife security and protection, it said in a statement.
Black stork inhabits ponds and rivers in the Bayanaul, Tarbagatai, Kolsai Kolderi, Karkarala Ile-Alatu, Katon Karagai, Zhongar Alatau, Charyn state national parks and West Altai, Almaty and Markakol state nature reserves. These areas play a key role in creating a favorable environment for this rare species.
relevant news
26.07.2024, 19:08 18761
Baby Hippopotamus Tastes Watermelon For The First Time
Depositphotos
Our little hippo Gloria is taking his first steps into the world of new tastes! Although Gloria has not yet erupted teeth, she is happy to try watermelon," Almaty zoo representatives wrote under the video.
15.07.2024, 15:54 27416
Spain defeats England 2-1 to win Euro 2024 championship
sport-express.ru
The Spanish national team defeated the English team in the Euro 2024 final with a score of 2-1, becoming the European football champion.
05.07.2024, 18:55 36606
Dromos of ancient mausoleum unearthed in Saraishyk reserve museum in Atyrau region
Dosmukhamedov Atyrau University
A dromos of an ancient mausoleum was unearthed in the excavations in the Saraishyk reserve museum in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to scholars, the finding is unique, as no such object has been unearthed in previous excavations. The mausoleum dating back to the 15-16th centuries was made of burnt bricks. The dome of the mausoleum was destroyed, however its dromos survived.
Mausoleums built in the same fashion was discovered in Saraishyk previously, but were badly damaged. The unearthed mausoleum is unique as its dromos remained intact. It could be suggested that people with the high public status could be buried here, said archeologist Amangeldi Zainov.
The dromos with a door facing the southeast is 170 centimeter long and 60 centimeters high.
27.06.2024, 19:40 42906
New international terminal of Almaty airport
press service of Almaty airport
On June 1 of this year, the new international airport terminal served the first flights. Since opening, according to Kose, more than 200,000 passengers have used the new terminal and 1,500 international flights have been operated.
14.06.2024, 16:59 54131
Pink flamingos flew to Sadyrbai village
Frame from video
Pink flamingos flew to Sadyrbai village, Korgalzhyn district, Akmola region. A unique video was posted by mobilographer Serikbay Zhanybekov on his Instagram page.
One of the rarest and Red Book birds - pink flamingos - flew to Korgalzhyno. Our region is one of the few where they arrive in the summer," the author of the video shared.
07.06.2024, 17:39 63756
Hail, rain and strong wind: bad weather hit Astana
Strong winds, thunder, lightning, hail and downpour swept through Astana on Friday. The streets of Astana are flooded, people are forced to walk through huge puddles, water is already entering cars. Residents of the capital share videos and photos on their social networks.
According to forecasters, bad weather in Astana will last until June 15.
04.06.2024, 19:19 67176
China's Chang'e-6 ascender lifts off, enters moon's orbit
russian.news.cn
China's Chang'e-6 ascender separated from the lander and lifted off from the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the moon at 7:38 a.m. Beijing Time on June 4. It is carrying lunar samples gathered during the past two days. After about six minutes, it entered the targeted orbit and will begin several orbital maneuvers in the next step of the process.
The China National Space Administration on Tuesday released an image of the Chang'e-6 lunar probe, as well as a series of images taken by its lander on the far side of the moon. A movable camera brought to the moon by the probe captured an image of the probe's lander and ascender.
22.05.2024, 15:23 80896
80 horses got into trouble on Ural River
screenshot from video
In connection with the rise in the water level in the Ural River, the horses of the peasant farm of the Kairshakta rural district were captured by the water.
Adult horses did not want to leave the foals in trouble and the entire herd was captured.
Rescuers drove the animals to a safe place, and small foals were transported by boats.
