A dromos of an ancient mausoleum was unearthed in the excavations in the Saraishyk reserve museum in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





According to scholars, the finding is unique, as no such object has been unearthed in previous excavations. The mausoleum dating back to the 15-16th centuries was made of burnt bricks. The dome of the mausoleum was destroyed, however its dromos survived.









Mausoleums built in the same fashion was discovered in Saraishyk previously, but were badly damaged. The unearthed mausoleum is unique as its dromos remained intact. It could be suggested that people with the high public status could be buried here, said archeologist Amangeldi Zainov.





The dromos with a door facing the southeast is 170 centimeter long and 60 centimeters high.