25 killed, 8 injured after landslides, floods wreak havoc in Pakistan

At least 25 people, including women and children, were killed and eight others injured during the last 24 hours after flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in Pakistan's northern and northwest regions, local officials said on Friday, Xinhua reports.





Spokesperson of Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region Faizullah Faraq told Xinhua that six people, including a woman, were killed after landslides hit Khalthi village of Ghizer district.





The spokesperson said that over half a dozen houses were also buried under debris from landslides in the village.





At least nine people were killed and four others injured after a cloudburst hit Jabarrai village of Bajaur district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said.





A cloudburst swelled the Sacha stream, destroying a house and killing six members of the same family in Nasirabad area of Muzaffarabad district of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, where several vehicles were swept away and shops were destroyed, said a local rescue team.





The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the coming days.