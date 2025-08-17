15.08.2025, 18:40 4236
25 killed, 8 injured after landslides, floods wreak havoc in Pakistan
Images | english.news.cn
At least 25 people, including women and children, were killed and eight others injured during the last 24 hours after flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in Pakistan's northern and northwest regions, local officials said on Friday, Xinhua reports.
Spokesperson of Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region Faizullah Faraq told Xinhua that six people, including a woman, were killed after landslides hit Khalthi village of Ghizer district.
The spokesperson said that over half a dozen houses were also buried under debris from landslides in the village.
At least nine people were killed and four others injured after a cloudburst hit Jabarrai village of Bajaur district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said.
A cloudburst swelled the Sacha stream, destroying a house and killing six members of the same family in Nasirabad area of Muzaffarabad district of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, where several vehicles were swept away and shops were destroyed, said a local rescue team.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the coming days.
14.08.2025, 20:00 6506
38 killed, 62 injured as cloudburst hits Indian-controlled Kashmir
Images | Pixabay
At least 38 people were killed and 62 others injured Thursday after a massive cloudburst hit Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said, Xinhua reports.
The cloudburst hit Chositi village of Kishtwar district, about 290 km southeast of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.
According to officials, the massive cloudburst caused a flash flood, leading to widespread damage in the village. The flash flood washed away several structures, including a community kitchen, shops and a security outpost.
So far, 38 people are confirmed dead," Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma told Xinhua. "Rescue efforts are underway."
Authorities have sent police and disaster response force personnel to the spot to carry out rescue operations in the area.
We are being told 62 people have been rescued in injured condition," a police officer said.
13.08.2025, 11:01 8761
Floods, landslides in northern India claim 240 lives in two months
At least 240 people have died over the past two months in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh due to floods and landslides, the state’s disaster management department reported, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing the TASS.
The total number of deaths caused by the monsoons has reached 240, including 125 from rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and downpours. Another 115 were killed in road accidents," the department said.
Two national highways remain blocked, cutting off vital access to mountainous areas. Power and water supplies across the region have also been disrupted.
Many landslide monitoring stations in the state are currently out of service, raising concerns over the timeliness of warnings and preparedness for natural disasters during the ongoing monsoon season.
The rainy season in Himachal Pradesh lasts from late June to September, bringing the majority of the region’s annual rainfall.
12.08.2025, 15:00 12201
Nationwide blackout hits Iraq as heatwave strains power grid
Images | english.news.cn
A sudden failure in Iraq's power transmission lines on Monday triggered a nationwide blackout, the Electricity Ministry said, Xinhua reports.
Mohammed Nema, undersecretary for production affairs at the ministry, said technical teams were working to repair the fault and had begun gradually restoring service, which was expected to be fully restored within hours.
Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Musa told the state-run Iraqi News Agency that the outage was caused by an overload in the power system, particularly in Babylon province and the Shiite holy city of Karbala, where millions of pilgrims have gathered for the Arbaeen religious ritual.
He said record-high temperatures, surging demand, and increased electrical loads disconnected transmission lines, cutting more than 6,000 megawatts from the grid. The sudden drop, he added, accelerated the frequency of generating units, triggering their automatic shutdown.
Iraq has been hit by a severe heatwave in recent days, with temperatures reaching around 50 degrees Celsius in several provinces, further straining the country's power supply.
11.08.2025, 09:00 15401
One dead, 29 injured after earthquake in Türkiye
Images | Depositphotos
One person died and 29 more people were hurt after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in western Türkiye, the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing the TASS.
A 81-year-old man died and 29 people were hurt as a result of the earthquake. Sixteen houses were destroyed," he told the TRT Haber television channel.
The earthquake rocked Türkiye’s Balikesir province at 7:53 p.m. local time (4:53 p.m. GMT). Earth tremors were felt at least in ten localities in Türkiye, including Istanbul.
08.08.2025, 15:52 23386
Chikungunya cases double in Singapore as virus spreads
Mosquito-borne viral fever, chikungunya, continues to spread as the number of such cases in Singapore has doubled, Anadolu Agency reports.
With most cases reported in southern China’s Guangdong province, the viral cases have been recorded in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore.
Singapore recorded 17 cases from the start of the year until Aug. 2, according to the daily Straits Times, citing the Communicable Diseases Agency.
This is more than double the eight registered in the same period in 2024. The total number of cases for 2024 was 15," said the report.
Most of the cases have travel history to the "affected areas," it added without revealing names.
The chikungunya virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. The most common symptoms are fever and joint pain, according to the CDC.
The virus is rarely fatal, but newborns, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems face a greater risk.
According to Chinese state media, most chikungunya cases have been recorded in Foshan City of Guangdong province, where health authorities reported over 7,000 infections.
People buying fever and pain relief medications are required to register themselves, while authorities in other regions have implemented preemptive measures to contain the spread.
Mosquitoes spread the virus that causes chikungunya," according to the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urging people to "practice enhanced precautions."
The CDC has already issued a level 2 travel health alert over the infections.
08.08.2025, 11:50 23531
Special heavy rain warning issued for Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture
The weather agency issued a special heavy rain warning on Friday morning for Kirishima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, urging residents to remain on alert for landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and overflowing rivers, Kyodo reports.
The emergency warning for heavy rain, the first of the year from the Japan Meteorological Agency, was issued for the city hosting Kagoshima Airport after it logged record rainfall. Heavy rain is forecast to continue in the Kyushu region including Kagoshima through Sunday.
A part of Kirishima registered 107.5 millimeters of rain in the hour to 3 a.m. Friday, the heaviest on record at the location. The 12-hour total reached over 480 mm, about 1.8 times the city's August average.
The weather agency warned people to remain on alert as dangerous conditions may already exist in affected areas.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters in Tokyo that the government will take all possible measures in response, including providing information, supporting evacuations and conducting rescue operations.
05.08.2025, 18:38 30641
China launches new low-orbit internet satellites
Images | CGTN
China on Monday launched a group of low-Earth orbit internet satellites from a commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan, CGTN reports.
A Long March-12 carrier rocket, carrying the seventh group of low-orbit internet satellites, blasted off at 6:21 p.m. (Beijing Time) and sent the satellite into the preset orbit.
Developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the Long March-12 rocket is a new-generation two-stage carrier rocket capable of sending payloads of no less than 12 tonnes to a low-Earth orbit and those of no less than 6 tonnes to a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers.
The launch marked the second flight mission of the Long March-12 rocket after its maiden flight in last November, and the 587th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.
05.08.2025, 09:17 29301
Beijing issues highest rainstorm alert, evacuates over 82,000 residents
More than 82,000 people have been relocated from areas across Beijing due to heavy rainfall as of 9 p.m. Monday, the city's flood control headquarters has said, Xinhua reports.
Authorities have closed 201 scenic areas, 3,480 homestay businesses and 245 campsites. More than 3,200 construction sites citywide have suspended operations.
On Monday afternoon, the city's meteorological service issued a red alert for rainstorms -- the highest alert level in China's four-tier system -- predicting heavy rains across the city from noon on Monday through Tuesday morning.
The national capital has also activated its highest emergency flood-response level.
Meanwhile, the Beijing water authority and meteorological service have jointly issued flood warnings, highlighting Miyun District as highly vulnerable, with Fangshan, Mentougou and Huairou also at risk.
Residents are urged to seek shelter during thunderstorms, avoid driving on flooded roads, and stay clear of mountains and rivers.
Last week's intense rainstorms in Beijing claimed 44 lives, impacted over 300,000 residents, and damaged around 24,000 homes.
China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday elevated its emergency response to flooding in Beijing, Tianjin Municipality, and the Hebei and Guangdong provinces to Level III, which is the third-highest level of the country's four-tier emergency response system.
The four regions are forecast to experience heavy rains from Monday evening through Tuesday, with some areas expected to see torrential downpours.
Teams dispatched by the office of the headquarters are continuing to assist with flood-prevention efforts in Beijing, Hebei and Guangdong.
