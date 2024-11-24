This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
2 dead, 12 missing after fishing boat sinks off South Korea's Jeju Island
China launches commercial Lijian-1 Y5 carrier rocket, 15 satellites
Dubai ranks highest in Middle East and North Africa in ‘2024 Global City Index’
We value every effort that has helped secure Dubai’s position as the top city in the Middle East and North Africa for the second consecutive year. We also celebrate its rise into the ranks of the top five cities globally in a prominent international report that compares 100 leading city brands worldwide. This report captures people’s perceptions of quality of life and their views on opportunities for work, investment, education, and retirement. Dubai ranks first globally as the most desired investment destination and leads in future growth expectations. It is a city that shapes the future that people around the world aspire to."
China opens applications for lunar samples from Chang’e-6 and -5 missions
89 still missing after catastrophic floods in Spain
Donald Trump secures victory in US presidential election
Spain's flood-hit Valencia seeks €31.4B in recovery aid
Shenzhou-18 mission returns samples for extraterrestrial habitation research
Arctic turning into major global trade route as glaciers melt
There has been almost a 40% increase of unique ships operating in the Arctic polar coat area," Hreinsson said, emphasizing the importance of the Northern Sea Route, which runs through Russia’s exclusive economic zone and is heavily used for transporting gas from Russia’s Yamal Peninsula to Asia.
There are a lot of gas tankers specifically built to operate in sea ice and Arctic conditions," he added, noting that while most ships carry the Russian flag, others are registered in countries like the Marshall Islands, Panama, and Liberia.
