2 detained for questioning over Louvre theft

French police made new progress in the investigation into the recent theft at the Louvre Museum, detaining two individuals for questioning, Xinhua reports





One suspect was arrested at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport around 10 p.m. Saturday as he prepared to board an international flight, while the second was apprehended shortly afterward in the Seine-Saint-Denis area near Paris. Both were taken into custody on charges of organized robbery and criminal conspiracy, according to reports by Le Parisien and Paris Match.





The Paris Prosecutor's Office confirmed in a statement on Sunday morning that the arrests took place on Saturday evening, adding that one of the suspects had been preparing to leave the country from the airport, local media said.





According to BFM TV, the two arrests have not yet led to the recovery of the stolen items.





Last Sunday, eight pieces of French crown jewels kept at the world-renowned Louvre Museum in Paris were stolen by four burglars. About 100 investigators have been mobilized to track down the perpetrators and recover the stolen items.