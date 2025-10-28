This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
2 detained for questioning over Louvre theft
relevant news
The Louvre reopens 3 days after jewelry theft
The damage has been estimated by the Louvre curator at 88 million euros, an extremely spectacular amount that has no equivalent and cannot be compared with the historical loss," Beccuau told RTL radio.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Sanae Takaichi officially elected Japanese PM
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Jewelry stolen from Louvre Museum in Paris
We are well aware that French museums are highly vulnerable," the interior minister said when asked about possible flaws in the surveillance system.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Thousands in UK take legal action against Johnson & Johnson over alleged talc cancer link
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16 dead in blaze at Bangladeshi chemical warehouse, garment factory
12 bodies were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka," Talha Bin Jashim, officer-in-charge of the media cell of the Fire Service headquarters in Dhaka.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Madagascar president leaves country after protests
The president left the country, we called the staff of the presidency and they confirmed that he left the country," said Randrianasoloniaiko, adding that Rajoelina's current whereabouts were unknown.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Earthquake kills 1, displaces over 43,400 in NE Ethiopia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
An asteroid flew over Antarctica at a record low altitude
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.10.2025, 10:31Bektenov chaired Government session on development and digitalization of electric power industry 28.10.2025, 18:01Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and China Outline Prospects to Strengthen Eternal Comprehensive Strategic Partnership351Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and China Outline Prospects to Strengthen Eternal Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 28.10.2025, 13:40321The Ministry of Energy plans to implement 68 projects to introduce new 6.7 GW of capacity by 2029 28.10.2025, 15:11301Automation of key processes in electric power industry to be implemented in Kazakhstan 28.10.2025, 21:37166Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with President of Finland Alexander Stubb 21.10.2025, 16:50107656Kazakhstani oil transit via Azerbaijan reaches nearly 1.5 mln tons 21.10.2025, 11:0098181Digital Kazakhstan: Government discussed measures for project implementation 21.10.2025, 13:48Fire Safety During Heating Season: Prime Minister Instructed to Strengthen Preventive Work Among Population and Control of Gas Equipment98051Fire Safety During Heating Season: Prime Minister Instructed to Strengthen Preventive Work Among Population and Control of Gas Equipment 22.10.2025, 13:13The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan has successfully placed sovereign Eurobonds in the amount of $ 1.5 billion98006The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan has successfully placed sovereign Eurobonds in the amount of $ 1.5 billion 22.10.2025, 10:5894856Kazakhstan increases new-season grain exports by 14% 01.10.2025, 12:30364211Kazakhstan to build two NPPs in Almaty region - Satkaliyev 30.09.2025, 21:45350651Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population more than doubles 02.10.2025, 13:14350501Durov announces opening of AI Lab in Kazakhstan 06.10.2025, 19:18295281Kazakhstan to host filming of fourth "Armour of God" movie starring Jackie Chan 06.10.2025, 20:57294991Over 1,500 Agricultural Fairs to Be Held Across Kazakhstan by the End of the Year