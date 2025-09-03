5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes east Afghanistan

Tell a friend

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Tuesday afternoon, Xinhua reports citing the U.S. Geological Survey.





According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck Jalalabad City, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province, at 4:59 p.m. local time, with the epicenter located at 34.67 degrees north latitude and 70.68 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 10 km.





This tremor comes just a day after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake devastated eastern Afghanistan late Sunday, killing over 1,400 people and injuring more than 3,000 in Kunar, Nangarhar, and Laghman provinces.





Authorities are still assessing the impact of the latest quake in the already-stricken region.