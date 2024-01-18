This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.01.2024, 18:37 14061
All hostages held by inmates in Ecuador's prisons freed
All hostages held by inmates in Ecuador's prisons have been freed, local media reported citing the country's prison agency SNAI on Saturday, Xinhua reports.
Some 150 prison guards and administrative officials were held hostage by prisoners since Monday amid a surge in violence in the South American country.
relevant news
15.01.2024, 08:32 12856
Japan to extend 100 billion yen from reserve funds for quake relief
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday the government will extend an additional 100 billion yen ($690 million) from reserve funds under the fiscal 2023 budget within the month to help improve the living conditions of people affected by a powerful New Year's Day earthquake that struck central Japan, Kyodo reports.
His remarks about using reserve funds for an emergency aid package that the government is compiling came as he visited areas devastated by the quake that hit Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas to assess the damage and meet affected people.
The emergency package will comprise measures such as securing temporary housing for those affected and rebuilding infrastructure damaged by the magnitude-7.6 quake that struck the Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast.
The package will also include steps to process disaster waste and help rebuild industries, including farming, fishing and tourism.
Last week, Kishida's Cabinet agreed to extend 4.74 billion yen from reserve funds under the fiscal 2023 budget to help finance relief measures, including those that help affected residents better cope with the cold weather in the region.
The death toll from the disaster was 221 as of Saturday, with people in disaster-stricken areas facing the challenges of severed roads and no water supply.
Kishida also told reporters the government plans to double the reserve funds earmarked in the draft budget for fiscal 2024, which starts in April, from the current 500 billion yen to 1 trillion yen. His Cabinet is set to propose the change soon.
Kishida inspected the situation in Ishikawa Prefecture from a helicopter and visited evacuation centers in Wajima and Suzu, which were most severely damaged by the quake.
He expressed his gratitude and encouraged Self-Defense Forces personnel engaged in search and other operations when he visited a base in Wajima.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.01.2024, 03:28 14216
Xinhua Commentary: Chinese premier travels to Europe to boost ties, globalization in 2024's first overseas trip
Tell a friend
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is embarking on his first overseas voyage in 2024, attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 and paying an official visit to Switzerland and Ireland from Jan. 14 to 17, Xinhua reports.
Seeing Europe as a strategic force in the international arena, China has placed great emphasis on its relations with the continent. In 2023, after taking office as Chinese premier, Li made Europe his first destination for overseas visits.
The first trip abroad by a Chinese leader in the new year marks the continuation of high-level exchanges between China and Europe in 2024 and symbolizes China's desire to play its role in fostering global economic recovery and governance and addressing common challenges together with the international community.
In recent years, the world has been struggling to recover from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and profound geopolitical transformations. Cold War mentalities and recurring conflicts have cast a heavy shadow over the entire world, impeding the progress of globalization and undermining the very foundation of global peace and development.
The World Bank recently warned that "the global economy is set for the weakest half-decade performance in 30 years."
As both a beneficiary and an unwavering champion of global economic openness and cooperation, China has consistently put its shoulder to the wheel to safeguard the fruits of globalization and foster global collaboration to surmount challenges facing all.
The upcoming European tour undertaken by the Chinese premier is a testament to China's unswerving commitment to this cause.
During the trip, Li is scheduled to participate in the opening plenary of the WEF annual meeting and deliver a special address, elaborating on China's proposals for the international community to promote global cooperation, address various risks, bridge the development divide, and seek peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes.
Over the past decade, China has been pulling its weight in driving global economic growth through its development, serving as a crucial powerhouse of the world economy by contributing over 30 percent to global economic growth.
Today, China's determination and confidence to propel global growth with its development are going from strength to strength. With its continuously optimized economic structure, the dual circulation of domestic and international markets, and increasingly extensive international cooperation, China is generating a steady stream of growth momentum and potential for its economy.
WEF President Borge Brende said in a recent interview with Xinhua that China will continue to be a major engine for global economic growth.
Furthermore, China has been striving to forge stronger collaborative ties with various economies. Among them, Europe is a priority.
In a spirit of mutual benefit and win-win results, China and Europe have established dozens of mechanisms for consultations and dialogue covering various fields such as politics, economy, trade, culture, science, and technology.
Trade between the two sides in various fields, like lithium batteries and new energy vehicles, is rapidly expanding. Chinese investment is supporting Europe's transition to green, digital, and intelligent industries.
All indicate that China and Europe are partners, not adversaries -- they offer each other opportunities, rather than posing threats.
China's pivotal role has garnered extensive recognition in Europe. In the past year, numerous European leaders have visited China to explore more potential for cooperation. Recently, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo just concluded an official visit to the country. By embarking on trips to Switzerland and Ireland, the Chinese premier will inject more vitality into the dynamic China-Europe relationship.
When it comes to the global economy, everyone is in the same boat and has to pull at the same oars. Therefore, when certain countries may perceive China as a rival, threat, or risk, China is more inclined to view them as partners who ought to pull together and trust each other.
As pointed out by the Chinese premier when debunking the so-called "de-risking" rhetoric during his European visit last year, for all members of the international community including Europe, failure to cooperate is the biggest risk, and failure to develop is the biggest insecurity.
Amidst the ongoing regional hotspots like the Ukraine crisis and the Israel-Hamas conflict, Europe has witnessed the repercussions of confrontation and distrust firsthand.
Now, China once again shows its commitment to cooperation. For Europe and the world at large, joining forces with China is the fundamental way to navigate the headwinds facing the global economy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.01.2024, 11:51 13941
8 dead, 8 missing in central China coal mine accident
Tell a friend
Eight people were dead and 8 missing after an accident occurred Friday afternoon in a coal mine in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province, local authorities said early Saturday, Xinhua reports.
According to the city's emergency management agency, as of 1:00 a.m. Saturday, out of 45 people left in the mine, 8 were dead and 8 missing. The rest people were all safe.
The accident happened at 2:55 p.m. Friday in a coal mine of the Pingdingshan Tianan Coal Mining Co., Ltd. Preliminary investigation showed that it was caused by a coal and gas outburst.
A total of 425 people were working underground when the accident took place, and 380 of them have been lifted out of the mine.
Rescue work is still underway. People in charge of the coal mine have been kept in custody by public security authorities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.01.2024, 10:48 17961
US announce destruction of many targets as result of strike on Yemen
Images | trend.az
Tell a friend
US and UK precision-guided munition strikes against Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebels in Yemen have destroyed many targets,a representative of the US Armed Forces said at a special briefing for journalists, Trend reports.
According to him, "this is a strike carried out jointly with the armed forces of the United States and Great Britain against the Houthi forces in Yemen." They were supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands. According to a US army spokesman, the strikes "destroyed many targets in Yemen under the control of the Houthis."
Precision-guided munitions were used to engage targets and minimize collateral damage," he added. He noted that the goal was to "deny the Houthis the ability to attack naval vessels, including merchant ships and warships."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.01.2024, 18:27 19096
China's Chang'e-6 scheduled for launch in first half of 2024
Tell a friend
China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe is scheduled for launch in the first half of this year, the China National Space Administration said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
Products for the Chang'e-6 lunar probe have been transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan, and pre-launch tests will be carried out as scheduled, the agency said.
Currently, the facilities at the launch site are in good condition and preparatory work is under way as planned, it added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
12.01.2024, 11:45Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit 11.01.2024, 10:42300363,762 measles cases confirmed in Zhambyl region 11.01.2024, 16:4429901Mass die-off of swans: Maximum contaminant level revealed on Lake Karakol in Mangistau region 11.01.2024, 20:4629756Arrest of ex-Kazakh National Economy Minister extended until March 12.01.2024, 12:4829616Kazakhstan marks 112nd anniversary of Dinmukhammed Kunayev 19.12.2023, 19:05At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development115586At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 29.12.2023, 18:06112206SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane 21.12.2023, 18:34110096Arab countries, Russia agree to boost cooperation 21.12.2023, 12:04109211UNGA unanimously adopts resolution to rehabilitate Semipalatinsk region 19.12.2023, 09:01106281Kazakhstan welcomes announcement of 2024 as Year of Voluntary Movement in CIS - Alikhan Smailov