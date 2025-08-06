Beijing issues highest rainstorm alert, evacuates over 82,000 residents

Tell a friend

More than 82,000 people have been relocated from areas across Beijing due to heavy rainfall as of 9 p.m. Monday, the city's flood control headquarters has said, Xinhua reports.





Authorities have closed 201 scenic areas, 3,480 homestay businesses and 245 campsites. More than 3,200 construction sites citywide have suspended operations.





On Monday afternoon, the city's meteorological service issued a red alert for rainstorms -- the highest alert level in China's four-tier system -- predicting heavy rains across the city from noon on Monday through Tuesday morning.





The national capital has also activated its highest emergency flood-response level.





Meanwhile, the Beijing water authority and meteorological service have jointly issued flood warnings, highlighting Miyun District as highly vulnerable, with Fangshan, Mentougou and Huairou also at risk.





Residents are urged to seek shelter during thunderstorms, avoid driving on flooded roads, and stay clear of mountains and rivers.





Last week's intense rainstorms in Beijing claimed 44 lives, impacted over 300,000 residents, and damaged around 24,000 homes.





China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday elevated its emergency response to flooding in Beijing, Tianjin Municipality, and the Hebei and Guangdong provinces to Level III, which is the third-highest level of the country's four-tier emergency response system.





The four regions are forecast to experience heavy rains from Monday evening through Tuesday, with some areas expected to see torrential downpours.





Teams dispatched by the office of the headquarters are continuing to assist with flood-prevention efforts in Beijing, Hebei and Guangdong.