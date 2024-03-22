20.03.2024, 14:00 4011
China launches new relay satellite for Earth-Moon communications
Images | Xinhua/Yang Guanyu
China launched a new relay satellite on Wednesday to provide Earth-Moon communications services, a key step for its future lunar exploration missions such as retrieving samples from the far side of the moon, Xinhua reports.
A Long March-8 rocket, carrying the satellite dubbed Queqiao-2, or magpie bridge-2, soared into the sky at 8:31 a.m. from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.
After 24 minutes of flight, the satellite separated from the rocket, and entered the planned Earth-Moon transfer orbit with the perigee at 200 kilometers and the apogee at 420,000 kilometers. The satellite's solar panels and communications antennae were unfolded, according to the China National Space Administration.
21.03.2024, 14:41 4516
Navruz celebrations begin in Uzbekistan
Images | uza.uz
Navruz is a wonderful holiday that embodies national values. It is included in the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, and in 2010, the UN General Assembly declared March 21 the International Nowruz Day, UzA reports.
After independence, the annual celebration of Navruz, along with other values, was restored. Now, it is widely celebrated in Uzbekistan as a national holiday.
The teaching staff and students of Urgench State Pedagogical Institute also presented a rich program dedicated to Navruz. In particular, folk songs were performed at a concert. Traditional sports games were held, national dishes such as sumalak, halim, and samsa with greens were prepared, and an exhibition dedicated to national values and traditions took place.
21.03.2024, 12:39 4666
Kyrgyzstan celebrates Nooruz holiday
Images | Kabar
A solemn celebration of Nooruz is taking place In Bishkek, on the central Ala-Too square with the participation of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and First Lady Aigul Zhaparova, Kabar reports.
In his speech, the head of state congratulated his compatriots on the holiday and wished every Kyrgyzstani that this year would be a year of success, great achievements, unity and economic growth of the country.
I sincerely congratulate my compatriots on this day that marks new hopes and aspirations. For a month you sprouted wheat, prepared sumolok until dawn and asked the Creator for blessings. Let them be heard and accepted," he said.
The event is also attended by ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Shakirov, members of the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of the diplomatic corps, honorary residents and guests of the capital.
As part of the event, festive festivities are organized on the square until the evening.
20.03.2024, 22:46 4391
Japan aiming for wealthy Asians to visit rural areas near 2025 Expo
Japan is seeking to attract inbound tourists, particularly wealthy travelers from Southeast Asia, to visit rural areas in and around Osaka and Kyoto prefectures when the 2025 World Exposition is held in western Japan, Kyodo reports.
The industry ministry's branch in Osaka invited officials of travel companies in Thailand and Malaysia in late February to a program that included sightseeing beyond the usual trips downtown. They were also briefed about the expo by its organizers.
The idea is to promote tour packages tied to the World Expo, slated to take place from April 13 to Oct. 13, 2025, on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay.
In late February, nine travel agents from Thailand visited the town of Wazuka, a producer of premium Uji tea in southern Kyoto Prefecture with a population of about 3,500, as part of a five-day tour that also took them to Fukui, Nara, Osaka and Shiga prefectures.
The participants learned how to grow tea leaves, and make and drink matcha, a finely milled green tea powder.
Kesinee Wongchai, 33, who is planning a tour in Japan, said the scenery of tea fields will be popular among Thai people who like taking pictures. A tea farm with a unique storyline will be included in her tour package.
The number of visitors from Thailand had been on a rising trend, topping 1.3 million in 2019, before plunging due to the coronavirus pandemic. The figure recovered to nearly 1 million in 2023, with repeat visitors accounting for a large portion.
The participants in the program organized by the Kansai Bureau of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry also learned to make ink in Nara and "washi" Japanese paper in Fukui's Echizen.
Demand for visits to the countryside is high among "wealthy individuals who tend to seek experiences distinct from others," said Yoshiko Miura, director of the bureau's International Investment Promotion Division.
According to the Japan Tourism Agency, spending by foreign visitors grew 33.8 percent in 2023 from 2019 to 212,000 yen ($1,400) per person.
With spending shifting from buying goods to buying experiences, Wazuka Mayor Masami Baba said, "We want to cultivate tourism suitable for us such as offering stays in farmhouse inns."
While Japan sees the expo as a chance to attract foreign tourists, the event has yet to gain recognition.
We have occasionally received calls from overseas (regarding expo tickets) but they are not selling well," said an official of major Japanese travel firm H.I.S. Co.
Punn Krissakornviji, 42, from Bangkok, who listened to the expo organizers' presentation on the final day of the program, said she wants to organize a tour starting from the expo venue.
Another participant said, however, it would be difficult to introduce the expo to clients as the exhibition's content remains unclear.
20.03.2024, 17:50 4256
Bishkek to host Second World Deaf Taekwondo Championship
The second World Deaf Taekwondo Championship will be held in Bishkek from March 25 to 30, head of the high achievement sports department of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tilekmat Abdyrakhmanov, told today at a press conference at Kabar Agency.
He said that about 200 athletes from 14 countries will take part in the championship. Athletes are expected to arrive from such countries as China, Croatia, Korea, Mexico, Japan, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Ukraine and others.
A lot of work is being done to develop this sport. This, one might say, is a kind of propaganda of sign language taekwondo among the deaf. And we aim to show that people with disabilities can also achieve great success in sports. I would also like to note the great contribution of the state to the development of Deaflympic sports in the country. Limited health capabilities are not a limitation in sports. Everyone has the opportunity to play sports and reach the top. Our goal will be achieved - every special citizen of Kyrgyzstan will receive this opportunity," Abdrakhmanov said.
The official opening of the event will take place on March 26.
20.03.2024, 16:57 4131
Azerbaijan to chair CICA in 2024-2026
Images | trend.az
The Republic of Azerbaijan was elected as the CICA Chairperson for 2024-2026 by the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers on March 19, 2024, due to Mart 14 recommendations made at meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Council for Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Based on the decision, Azerbaijan plans to host a meeting of the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers in 2024 and a meeting of the CICA Council of Heads of State and Government in 2026 while serving as chairman.
To recall, Kazakhstan proposed CICA for the first time on October 5, 1992, during the 47th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The effort sought to establish an effective and universal institution to safeguard Asia's security.
Azerbaijan actively participates in collaboration within the CICA framework. Our government coordinates the confidence-building initiative "Development of safe and efficient transport corridors." The Almaty Act, enacted in 2002, and the Declaration of Principles Governing Relations between CICA Member States, issued in 1999, are the major texts governing CICA activities. The Astana Statement on the Transformation of CICA was agreed upon during the CICA Summit in 2022, marking the start of the process of transforming CICA into a full-fledged regional international organization. Currently, the group has 28 members. In addition, ten countries and international organizations such as the UN, OSCE, International Organization for Migration, League of Arab States, and TURKPA have observer status in CICA. The administrative body of CICA is the Secretariat, located in Astana and coordinating the activities of the Council. CICA activity management and priority setting are carried out by the presiding country," the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes.
20.03.2024, 11:03 3891
WMO issues red alert over record-breaking climate change indicators
The United Nations'(UN) climate chief issued a red alert on Tuesday as new data showed that records for every single climate indicator were shattered in 2023, Xinhua reports.
The UN's climate agency, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), has released a new report on the state of the global climate in 2023. It shows that last year, records were broken for various climate change indicators like greenhouse gas levels, surface temperatures, ocean heat and acidification, rising sea levels, Antarctic sea ice cover and glacier retreat.
This annual report shows that the climate crisis is the defining challenge that humanity faces," WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said at a press conference in Geneva. "It is closely intertwined with the inequality crisis, as witnessed by growing food insecurity, population displacement and biodiversity loss."
Heatwaves, floods, droughts, wildfires and rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones led to misery and mayhem last year, the report underlined, upending life for millions and inflicting many billions of dollars in economic losses.
The WMO confirmed that 2023 was the warmest year on record, with an average global temperature of 1.45 degrees Celsius, with a margin of uncertainty of 0.12 degrees Celsius, above the pre-industrial level.
Never have we been so close -- albeit on a temporary basis at the moment -- to the 1.5 degree Celsius lower limit of the Paris Agreement on climate change," said the WMO chief.
Over 90 percent of the ocean had experienced heatwave conditions at some point during 2023, and a global set of reference glaciers suffered the largest loss of ice on record, the WMO report showed.
Antarctic sea ice extent retreated to its lowest level ever, with 1 million square kilometers fewer at the end of winter than the previous record year, equivalent to the size of France and Germany combined.
Earth's issuing a distress call," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message at the conference. "The latest State of the Global Climate report shows a planet on the brink. Fossil fuel pollution is sending climate chaos off the charts."
Meanwhile, observed concentrations of the three main greenhouse gases -- carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide -- reached record levels in 2022 and continued to increase in 2023. Carbon dioxide levels are 50 percent higher than in the pre-industrial era.
The long lifetime of CO2 means that temperatures will continue to rise for many years to come," the report warned.
19.03.2024, 20:58 7731
6 killed, 3 injured as lorry rams into vehicles at police stop in southern Spain
Six people were killed and three others seriously injured when a lorry rammed into several vehicles at a police stop on the AP-4 highway close to the southern Spanish city of Seville in the early hours of Tuesday, Xinhua reports.
The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) when the lorry smashed into several vehicles after appearing to run out of control, the Spanish Civil Guard reported.
Among the dead were two civil guards and four civilians, whose cars were being checked.
The driver of the lorry was unhurt and later tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.
The cause of the accident is under investigation. An early hypothesis holds that the driver was either distracted or asleep at the wheel and did not see the police stop until the last moment.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez posted a message on social media, expressing solidarity to the families of those who died in the accident.
07.03.2024, 22:20 40846
Japan, Swiss scientists create glass that generates electric current
Images | Kyodo
Japanese and Swiss scientists have created glass that generates an electric current when exposed to light, an innovation they hope could lead to the production of clean energy in the long term, Kyodo reports.
The researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology and the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne confirmed the generation of a current on the glass after they etched a circuit into its surface with a femtosecond laser, which emits ultrashort pulses of light.
Their discovery was reported on the website of the U.S. science magazine Physical Review Applied in January.
Yves Bellouard, an associate professor at the Swiss school and director of its Galatea Lab, told Kyodo News that the technology is "surprising and innovative" as it can transform a material without adding anything.
According to the expert on laser technologies, a student in his laboratory named Goezden Torun had prior experience using a femtosecond laser on different types of glass, including tellurite glass, an industrial substance used to make optical fibers. The collaborative project involved using tellurite glass prepared by the Japanese institute.
During the research, Torun, who earlier studied at Japan's Tohoku University, created a semiconductor crystal on the glass by accident. With a laser-inscribed circuit on its surface, the tellurite glass generated an electric current in reaction to ultraviolet and visible light, the researchers said.
We didn't expect to see that kind of phenomenon by using lasers," said Tetsuo Kishi, an associate professor at the institute.
The glass is a passive material which just lets the light through, but after using a femtosecond laser, the glass changes to an active material which can transmit electrical current like a semiconductor," Kishi said.
We could change the shape of the glass and make it lighter and thinner by altering the composition so that it will be more useful and practical," Kishi added.
Although challenges remain, the researchers hope the day will come when windows partially covered by tellurite glass transformed by femtosecond lasers may be developed.
This would be a source of clean energy and reduce the need for fossil fuels," Bellouard said.
