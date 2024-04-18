Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situationOlzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation
17.04.2024, 13:22 1266
China's gigantic telescope detects over 900 new pulsars
Images | Xinhua/Ou Dongqu
China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified more than 900 new pulsars since its launch in 2016, its operator said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
Pulsars, or fast-spinning neutron stars, originate from the imploded cores of massive dying stars through supernova explosions.
Han Jinlin, a scientist with the National Astronomical Observatories under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC), said that the pulsars included over 120 binary pulsars, more than 170 millisecond pulsars, and 80 faint and intermittent pulsars.
Han added that over the past 50-plus years since the discovery of the first pulsar, less than 3,000 pulsars were discovered worldwide, and the number of new pulsars discovered by FAST is more than three times the total number of pulsars found by foreign telescopes during the same period.
The study has important implications for understanding the dense remnants of dead stars in the Milky Way and their radiation characteristics," Han said.
Pulsar observation is an important task for FAST, which can be used to confirm the existence of gravitational radiation and black holes, and help find answers to many other major questions in physics.
Jiang Peng, chief engineer of the FAST, said that all staff members make every effort to improve the performance of the telescope. At present, the annual observation time of the telescope is about 5,300 hours, and it plays an important role in the continuous output of scientific research achievements.
Located in a deep and round karst depression in southwest China's Guizhou Province, FAST started formal operation in January 2020. It is believed to be the world's most sensitive radio telescope.
17.04.2024, 21:34 1331
World IT Show 2024 kicks off in Seoul
World IT Show 2024, the largest information and communications technology exhibition in South Korea, kicked off Wednesday in Seoul to showcase cutting-edge technologies of local and global companies, its organizer said, Yonhap reports.
The three-day event is themed on "Innovation in everyday life, created by artificial intelligence (AI)," with 446 companies and institutions from 10 countries, including South Korea, attending, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. plans to present its AI platform, Galaxy AI, allowing visitors to experience AI functions on its latest Galaxy S24 smartphone series, including real-time translation.
The company said it will also showcase its electronic wallet service, Samsung Wallet, and AI-powered home appliance products.
LG Electronics Inc. will exhibit products based on its "affectionate AI," an on-device AI that has strength in orchestrating and fine-turning various electronics in a user-friendly manner.
The products include LG's next-generation mobility vision of "Alpha-able" and Alpha 11, an AI processor which powers organic light-emitting diode TVs.
Major mobile carriers, SK Telecom Co. and KT Corp., will also display their AI technologies at the event.
16.04.2024, 22:08 1411
World Future Energy Summit 2024 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
The World Future Energy Summit (WFES), taking place from 16th-18th April 2024, has kicked off at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, WAM reports.
Hosted by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), the three-day summit aims to promote innovation and investment to bring about a global transition to clean energy, and lay down plans to build a sustainable future by attracting investors and providers of advanced energy solutions.
Drawing in over 30,000 visitors from around the world, WFES is a world-class future energy and sustainability event, with its role encompassing a drive to accelerate the global energy transition and align the efforts of industry leaders, policymakers and startups, setting in motion a collaborative drive to secure a more environment-friendly future.
16.04.2024, 18:01 1546
Middle Corridor holds significant importance for Kyrgyzstan - ambassador
Images | trend.az
The Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or TITR) holds significant importance for Kyrgyzstan, the country's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev told Kyrgyz media, Trend reports.
The topic of the Middle Corridor is currently under active discussion. Essentially, it revives the operation of the old classical Silk Road, which originally passed through Central Asian countries, including the Caucasus. We are continuously working on this issue, including maximizing multimodal transportation along the corridor," the ambassador said.
He noted that Baku is now becoming a regional logistics hub, with the Baku Alat International Sea Trade Port and the Baku Hovsan International Sea Trade Port. According to him, discussions are currently underway for cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and both ports.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.
16.04.2024, 12:36 1696
Death toll in Indonesia's South Sulawesi landslides rises to 20
Images | BPBD Tana Toraja/Handout via Xinhua
Search and rescue team has found two more bodies in landslides in Tana Toraja in South Sulawesi, bringing the death toll to 20, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.
High-intensity rain triggered landslides on unstable ground in Lembang Randan Batu and Manggau villages on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. local time, injuring some people and burying four houses.
Search and rescue operations were carried out amidst fog and rain, and landslides blocked roads.
All the missing people have been found with the recent finding of the two deceased. The search operation was then called off, but the team remained on the lookout for any reports from locals.
16.04.2024, 11:33 1826
Dubai International named world’s busiest international airport for 10th consecutive year
Images | wam.ae
The Airports Council International (ACI) unveiled the highly anticipated preliminary top 10 busiest airports worldwide for 2023, showcasing significant shifts driven by the resurgence of international air travel, where Dubai International (DXB) retained its title as the world's busiest international airport for international travel, for the 10th year running, WAM reports.
Acknowledging the achievement, Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said: "While this milestone was greatly anticipated, its official confirmation instils us with great pride. DXB is proud to uphold its status as the world's foremost international airport for an unparalleled ten years.’’
Throughout this decade, DXB has surpassed many records and attained numerous milestones, from welcoming our billionth passenger to introducing new terminals and facilities, collaborating with numerous airlines to broaden connectivity to diverse global destinations, all the while enhancing every aspect of the airport experience for our guests,’’ said Griffith in a statement on this remarkable feat.
Our unwavering commitment to operational excellence has set new benchmarks, cementing DXB's position as a leading entity in global aviation. This remarkable achievement underscores Dubai's collaborative ethos. Our success owes much to the collective efforts of all service partners within the airport community and the broader aviation, travel, and tourism sectors. Together, we have bolstered Dubai's reputation as the premier destination, offering unparalleled travel experiences worldwide.’’
As we look ahead, our focus remains clear. We are determined to maintain DXB's dominant position for the next decade and beyond. Through sustained collaboration and innovation, we are poised to shape the future of global aviation, ensuring DXB remains synonymous with excellence across every facet of the passenger journey," he concluded.
ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said, "Global air travel in 2023 was chiefly fuelled by the international segment, propelled by several factors. Among these were the anticipated benefits from China’s reopening and a growing inclination towards travel despite macroeconomic conditions. While perennial leaders from the US continue to dominate the top 10 busiest airports for passengers, notably Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport retaining its number one position, there are notable shifts. Dubai International Airport jumped to second rank for the first time, while Tokyo Haneda International Airport witnessed a remarkable ascent from 16th position in 2022 to 5th in 2023. Additionally, the unwavering strength of Istanbul and New Delhi airports keep them in top ranks, marking significant progress over 2019.
Notably, cargo continues to play a key role in world commerce despite the year-over-year decrease. Hong Kong International Airport has maintained the top position, followed by Memphis International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Doha International Airport rejoins the top 10, jumping to number 8 with a growth of 6.3% over 2019.
The rankings highlight the crucial role these transportation hubs play in global connectivity, commerce, and economic development. Airports continue to demonstrate their resilience and adaptability amidst the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of global travel. ACI World remains dedicated to advocating for airports worldwide throughout pivotal stages of policy formulation and to advancing the pursuit of airport excellence."
Airport rankings are based on data gathered from over 2,600 airports across more than 180 countries and territories globally. This vast dataset places ACI World in a distinctive position as the foremost authority on airport travel demand, ensuring the utmost accuracy and reliability in its rankings.
05.04.2024, 11:35 24766
Death toll rises to 10 following Taiwan's 7.3-magnitude quake
The death toll following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in China's Taiwan on Wednesday morning has risen to 10, local authorities said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
After rescue efforts on Thursday, focused on the Taroko park region in Hualien County, approximately 150 people who had been trapped were rescued, according to an official of the search and rescue team.
As of 9:00 p.m., 1,067 people have been injured in the earthquake. A total of 660 people remain trapped, and 38 have yet to be located.
Among those who remain trapped, over 600 people are located in a hotel within Taroko Gorge National Park or in a nearby activity center.
Severe landslides triggered by the strong earthquake have hindered the rescue operation and made it impossible to restore transportation services quickly, according to the official.
The official confirmed that those who remain trapped are safe at present, and they have enough food and water for about four days.
The official also noted that it is a challenge to predict when all those trapped will be rescued. If necessary, arrangements will be made to drop food to the site by air.
At 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, the earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien County in Taiwan.
03.04.2024, 16:52 31341
Uzbekistan plans to commence its own electric train production this year
Uzbekistan plans to start producing electric trains and subway trains at the Tashkent plant for the construction and repair of passenger cars in 2024, Trend reports.
The project was presented to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his visit to the plant.
This type of rolling stock will be constructed in the country for the first time.
Rustam Rakhimov, the department head at Tambov State Technical University, stated that the first model will be suburban electric trains. Each train equipped with an asynchronous traction motor will have four 14-meter-long wagons. The train's overall passenger capacity will be 306 persons. Their speed will be 120 kilometers per hour. The second step of the project involves the manufacture of regional four-car electric trains with aerodynamic body designs. Their maximum speed will be 160 km/h, and each train will have 360 passenger seats.
In addition to electric trains, Shavkat Mirziyoyev was presented with a project to create new subway trains. The trains with an asynchronous traction motor will consist of 5 wagons and have 206 seats. The total passenger capacity of the train is 841 people. There will be 34 seats in the head cars and 44 seats in the intermediate cars. The design speed of metro trains is 90 km/h. The initial level of localization is planned at 40-45 percent, with further increases.
One of the main reasons for the Uzbek authorities' desire to launch their own production of trains is their potentially lower cost compared to their analogs.
The head of Uzbekistan Railways, Zufar Narzullaev, said that electric trains from Russia are bought for $7.8 million and metro trains for $5.8 million. At the same time, the price of an Uzbek metro train will be $4.5 million, and electric trains will cost $5 million. In addition, the launch of production of new rolling stock will increase the number of jobs at the plant from 650 to 2,000, as well as provide more tax revenues to the country's budget.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans to purchase a Hyundai-made high-speed electric train to modernize its railway infrastructure and improve the quality of passenger transportation.
03.04.2024, 13:18 32556
29 killed in fire at Istanbul nightclub undergoing renovations
Images | aa.com.tr
The death toll has risen to 29 at a nightclub in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul after a fire broke out during renovation work in the venue, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Anadolu reports.
Casualties occurred among construction workers at the nightclub where the blaze broke out on the minus-first and -second floors of a 16-story building in the Besiktas district of the city, the Istanbul Governorship announced in an official statement.
The specific cause of the fire remains unknown, but the statement said it originated from the renovation work.
Upon receiving the alert, firefighters, medical teams, and police swiftly arrived at the scene, with law enforcement securing the area.
Firefighters, with 31 vehicles and 86 personnel, quickly extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control.
Efforts by rescue teams are ongoing at the site of the incident," the statement added.
