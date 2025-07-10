07.07.2025, 13:00 9331
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 80
Up to 80 people have died while more than 40 people remain missing on Sunday, three days after hours of heavy rain led to major flash flooding in the south-central U.S. state of Texas, authorities said Sunday afternoon, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Xinhua.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he is planning to visit Texas on Friday, hours after signing a major disaster declaration, unlocking key federal resources as search and rescue efforts continue.
Kerr County, the hardest hit among 20 affected counties in the region, alone accounts for at least 68 of the fatalities, including 21 children, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said Sunday.
Four other counties have reported a combined total of 12 deaths.
Leitha said 10 girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic were still unaccounted for as of Sunday afternoon, noting search and rescue efforts are still underway.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a press conference Sunday afternoon that at least 41 people were still unaccounted for across the state's flood-impacted area.
He warned that additional heavy rainfall is expected in the coming days, keeping parts of the state at risk for further flooding.
