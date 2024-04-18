Dubai International named world’s busiest international airport for 10th consecutive year

Tell a friend

World IT Show 2024, the largest information and communications technology exhibition in South Korea, kicked off Wednesday in Seoul to showcase cutting-edge technologies of local and global companies, its organizer said, Yonhap reports.





The three-day event is themed on "Innovation in everyday life, created by artificial intelligence (AI)," with 446 companies and institutions from 10 countries, including South Korea, attending, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.





Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. plans to present its AI platform, Galaxy AI, allowing visitors to experience AI functions on its latest Galaxy S24 smartphone series, including real-time translation.





The company said it will also showcase its electronic wallet service, Samsung Wallet, and AI-powered home appliance products.





LG Electronics Inc. will exhibit products based on its "affectionate AI," an on-device AI that has strength in orchestrating and fine-turning various electronics in a user-friendly manner.





The products include LG's next-generation mobility vision of "Alpha-able" and Alpha 11, an AI processor which powers organic light-emitting diode TVs.





Major mobile carriers, SK Telecom Co. and KT Corp., will also display their AI technologies at the event.